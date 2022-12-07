Former leader and finance spokesman clash over Angus Council staff pay deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council’s former leader has been accused of lacking understanding around staff pay deals as the authority faces up to balancing the books.

David Fairweather and current SNP finance convener Bill Duff clashed over the issue in a council policy committee on Tuesday.

The Arbroath Independent branded the pay rise question a “nightmare” for the authority.

But his comments brought a suggestion he was trying to reduce what Angus staff might have to settle for compared to workers elsewhere.

Financial challenges

Angus faces a £51 million budget black hole in the next three years.

And finance chief Ian Lorimer has warned staff increases are “unaffordable” without a council tax rise or more government cash.

But he has promised to set out how Angus will meet the wage rises before councillors head off on their Christmas break.

Local authority body Cosla has a £600 million deal on the table.

That would be a 7.5% increase and a rise of between 5% and 10% for more than 80% of Scottish council staff.

‘How do we pay for it?’

Mr Fairweather said of the pay situation: “This is a real concern.

“I’m not sure of all the implications of what’s been going on at Cosla, but it’s a pay increase this council simply can’t afford.

“This is going to be an absolute mitigated nightmare for this council and how do we pay for it?”

Finance director Mr Lorimer said he had hoped to bring the pay deal details to Tuesday’s committee.

But they will now be presented to a meeting of the full council next week.

“We can have a fuller discussion at that point on the impact of the pay deal because context is everything on this,” said Mr Lorimer.

Affordability

SNP figure Mr Duff said: “I’m not sure where Councillor Fairweather is going with his question about pay.

“Is he seriously suggesting Angus Council should give their staff a smaller pay rise than other councils?

“He’s been leader of the council, he surely knows it’s a collective negotiation (with Cosla).

“So quibbling about it now shows a bit of a lack of the realpolitik of the whole thing.

“Our staff deserve the same sort of pay rise.

“Affordability is certainly a challenge, but that’s where we are.”

Planned strikes by some council workers were called off after an improved pay offer in September.

It would mean a 5% increase for staff earning between £39,000 and £60k and a maximum rise of £3k for higher earners.

But schools’ disruption is continuing after teachers rejected their latest settlement offer.