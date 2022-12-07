Former leader and finance spokesman clash over Angus Council staff pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former leader and finance spokesman clash over Angus Council staff pay deal

By Graham Brown
December 7 2022, 5.55am
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Angus Council’s former leader has been accused of lacking understanding around staff pay deals as the authority faces up to balancing the books.

David Fairweather and current SNP finance convener Bill Duff clashed over the issue in a council policy committee on Tuesday.

The Arbroath Independent branded the pay rise question a “nightmare” for the authority.

But his comments brought a suggestion he was trying to reduce what Angus staff might have to settle for compared to workers elsewhere.

Financial challenges

Angus faces a £51 million budget black hole in the next three years.

And finance chief Ian Lorimer has warned staff increases are “unaffordable” without a council tax rise or more government cash.

Angus Council’s director of finance, Ian Lorimer

But he has promised to set out how Angus will meet the wage rises before councillors head off on their Christmas break.

Local authority body Cosla has a £600 million deal on the table.

That would be a 7.5% increase and a rise of between 5% and 10% for more than 80% of Scottish council staff.

‘How do we pay for it?’

Mr Fairweather said of the pay situation: “This is a real concern.

“I’m not sure of all the implications of what’s been going on at Cosla, but it’s a pay increase this council simply can’t afford.

David Fairweather
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather. Image: Paul Reid

“This is going to be an absolute mitigated nightmare for this council and how do we pay for it?”

Finance director Mr Lorimer said he had hoped to bring the pay deal details to Tuesday’s committee.

But they will now be presented to a meeting of the full council next week.

“We can have a fuller discussion at that point on the impact of the pay deal because context is everything on this,” said Mr Lorimer.

Affordability

SNP figure Mr Duff said: “I’m not sure where Councillor Fairweather is going with his question about pay.

“Is he seriously suggesting Angus Council should give their staff a smaller pay rise than other councils?

“He’s been leader of the council, he surely knows it’s a collective negotiation (with Cosla).

“So quibbling about it now shows a bit of a lack of the realpolitik of the whole thing.

“Our staff deserve the same sort of pay rise.

“Affordability is certainly a challenge, but that’s where we are.”

Planned strikes by some council workers were called off after an improved pay offer in September.

It would mean a 5% increase for staff earning between £39,000 and £60k and a maximum rise of £3k for higher earners.

But schools’ disruption is continuing after teachers rejected their latest settlement offer.

