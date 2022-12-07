Watch Fife charity’s John Lewis-style Christmas video showing the importance of sibling love

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife charity has just released a heart-warming Christmas video to rival the likes of John Lewis.

Cupar-based Siblings Reunited (Star) helps brothers and sisters separated by the care system or adoption to stay in touch.

And its emotional short film, entitled Calling Out For Christmas, shows how valuable the service is to the young people involved.

While this year’s John Lewis ad focuses on the importance of foster care, the Siblings Reunited video highlights the joy of spending time with siblings.

Star founder Karen Morrison said: “It’s a really powerful message.

“And at the end when the sisters run to each other and hug, that’s exactly what happens at Star.”

Siblings Reunited video includes an original song

Filmed by Perth-based Stefan Morrocco, the Siblings Reunited video shows newly-adopted Olivia getting ready for bed on Christmas Eve.

The seven-year-old has everything she has ever dreamed of – a loving home with a mummy and daddy.

But we soon realise there is something missing from Olivia’s life when we see her looking at a picture of her and big sister Darcy.

The pair have been separated but are later reunited by Star.

The Siblings Reunited video includes an original song written by Karen’s husband Bruce Morrison and sung by Charlotte Henry.

And it was recorded at David Macfarlane recording studio in Perth.

Karen said the idea for the video was hatched several years ago but they had never found the time to do it.

“Christmas time is always so busy,” she said.

“But this year we got some funding at quite late notice and decided to go for it.”

‘Everyone in the world has someone they miss’

She added: “The lyrics are very meaningful and a lot have been taken from words said by children and young people who come to Star.”

The children and parents in the film are actors but the scenario is real.

Karen said: “We spent a lot of time getting it just right.”

The task now is to ensure as many people as possible see the Siblings Reunited video on YouTube.

“I think everyone in the world has someone they miss that they wish was beside them,” said Karen.

“At Star we help children grow emotional bonds with siblings they maybe haven’t seen in months or even years,”

Now in it’s 10th year, the charity helps around 100 youngsters a month and expects to be even busier around the festive period.