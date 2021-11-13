Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Tokens for Toys: You can help Fife children’s care charity win £2,000 – here’s how

By Claire Warrender
November 13 2021, 7.45am
Karen Morrison wants people to vote for STAR.

A Fife charity which helps brothers and sisters in care spend quality time together needs your help to give them a great Christmas.

STAR – Siblings Reunited is one of four organisations guaranteed £1,000 in The Courier’s Tokens For Toys cash giveaway.

Karen Morrison is delighted to be nominated for Tokens for Toys cash.
Karen Morrison from STAR says the Tokens for Toys money will make a huge difference this Christmas.

Readers also nominated Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL), Dundee Bairns and Kinross-based Broke Not Broken to receive a boost in time for Christmas.

But one of them will receive double that and it’s up to you to vote for your favourite using the vouchers printed in our newspaper until November 26.

Today, Karen Morrison, who founded Cupar-based STAR, explains why the money would make a huge difference to the youngsters they work with.

“The £1,000 will be a massive help but to get the extra £1,000 would mean everything,” she said.

‘We want to make Christmas really special’

STAR helps around 100 youngsters a month but expects to be even busier over the festive period.

It was set up to maintain the bond between siblings separated by the care system.

Often children who cannot be with their parents are placed in different settings, which can add to their trauma.

STAR is based on a farm and the children help with the animals.

But they can spend quality time together thanks to the work of Siblings Reunited.

“For most of them, the Christmas visit with STAR will be the only time they’re together during the period,” said Karen.

She added: “Many of them will have had no face-to-face contact before coming to us.

“On Christmas day when other brothers and sisters are waking each other up and chasing each other down the stairs to see what Santa’s brought, our children won’t have that.

“We want to make it really special for them.”

Tokens for toys cash will buy Christmas gifts

Karen and her team had already bought small stockings to fill with a few gifts to give the children during their Christmas visits.

But the £1,000 award means they’ll be able to get bigger stockings to fill with even more goodies.

We want to make sure every child that comes gets something from Santa.”

Karen Morrison, founder of STAR.

“Imagine what we could give them with £2,000,” she said.

“We are a very unique contact centre and the first of its kind.

“I think it’s quite powerful that this is the only Christmas visit that the children will have together.

“We want to make sure every child that comes gets something from Santa.

“We’ll have the stockings ready on the fireguard in front of the fire for them and they’ll get to open them with their own brothers and sisters.”

Separating siblings is a ‘double whammy’

Karen has previously described separating children from their siblings when they’ve already had to leave their family home as a “double whammy”.

“That’s what it feels like to them. That’s what they tell us often,” she said.

Based on a farm near Cupar, STAR allows brothers and sisters to maintain and grow emotional bonds.

They do this by meeting for a couple of hours each month in a safe and fun setting.

Children overcome their trauma by building campfires together, playing games in a wigwam and helping to tend to the vegetables and animals.