VIDEO: How A Place for Everyone looks as £14m Arbroath scheme passes half-way mark heading into 2025

Arbroath’s £16 million Place for Everyone project remains firmly on course for its scheduled opening later in 2025.

And the latest bird’s-eye view of the Sustrans and Angus Council-funded scheme show some of the big changes taking place around the Gayfield and harbour areas.

The 77-week project recently passed the half-way mark.

Contractor Balfour Beatty says it is making great progress on the scheme to transform the A92 dual carriageway for cyclists and pedestrians.

And the firm is confident of hitting the completion target of September 2025.

In a Christmas update, Angus Council revealed some of the statistics around progress so far.

2.5 kilometres of kerbing laid

1,000 linear metres of drainage

7,500 square metres of road surfacing complete

335 square metres of cycleway surfacing

Milestones have included the opening of the realigned section between Tutties Neuk and the marina in October.

The stretch between Lordburn and Guthrie Port roundabout opened in November.

And Guthrie Port roundabout progressed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Cycleway construction and landscaping between Tutties Neuk and the marina have been progressing in the latest stage.

Next stage of work in early 2025

The new year will see the marina junction realigned as a signal-controlled crossing in early January.

It will take around six months to complete, and involve the closure of East Mary Street.

Works will also start on the new junctions at Brothock Bridge, Millgate and Catherine Street.

Brothock Bridge will be the largest public realm redevelopment element of the project.

You can also chart the progress of A Place for Everyone in our regular series of updates on the scheme.

October 2023 – Place for Everyone project approval

April 2024 – Project start

July 2024

October 2024 – Six-month milestone