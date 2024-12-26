VIDEO: How A Place for Everyone looks as £14m Arbroath scheme passes half-way mark heading into 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: How A Place for Everyone looks as £14m Arbroath scheme passes half-way mark heading into 2025

The A92 active travel scheme through the heart of Arbroath is scheduled for completion in September next year.

By Graham Brown

Arbroath’s £16 million Place for Everyone project remains firmly on course for its scheduled opening later in 2025.

And the latest bird’s-eye view of the Sustrans and Angus Council-funded scheme show some of the big changes taking place around the Gayfield and harbour areas.

The 77-week project recently passed the half-way mark.

Contractor Balfour Beatty says it is making great progress on the scheme to transform the A92 dual carriageway for cyclists and pedestrians.

Arbroath cycle path beside Gayfield Park.
Cycleway construction underway between Tutties Neuk and the marina. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Place for Everyone Arbroath active travel scheme.
The scheme will reduce A92 Burnside Drive to a single lane in each direction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath Sustrans active travel scheme
The start of the Place for Everyone scheme at Tutties Neuk/Gayfield. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And the firm is confident of hitting the completion target of September 2025.

In a Christmas update, Angus Council revealed some of the statistics around progress so far.

  • 2.5 kilometres of kerbing laid
  • 1,000 linear metres of drainage
  • 7,500 square metres of road surfacing complete
  • 335 square metres of cycleway surfacing

Milestones have included the opening of the realigned section between Tutties Neuk and the marina in October.

The stretch between Lordburn and Guthrie Port roundabout opened in November.

Arbroath harbour roundabout in £14m active travel scheme.
The marina junction is to become lights-controlled as a Place for Everyone progresses. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project progress.
Junction work opposite Tutties Neuk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And Guthrie Port roundabout progressed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Cycleway construction and landscaping between Tutties Neuk and the marina have been progressing in the latest stage.

Next stage of work in early 2025

The new year will see the marina junction realigned as a signal-controlled crossing in early January.

It will take around six months to complete, and involve the closure of East Mary Street.

Works will also start on the new junctions at Brothock Bridge, Millgate and Catherine Street.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Work progressing around the East Grimsby junction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath cycle path beside Gayfield Park.
A design image of how Brothock Bridge will look. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath active travel project progress.
Looking towards the marina junction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ladyloan primary school beside Arbroath's active travel scheme.
Ladyloan Primary School near the marina junction on the Place for Everyone route. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Brothock Bridge will be the largest public realm redevelopment element of the project.

You can also chart the progress of A Place for Everyone in our regular series of updates on the scheme.

October 2023 – Place for Everyone project approval

April 2024 – Project start

July 2024

October 2024 – Six-month milestone

Conversation