Owner of Angus transport firm has no plans to retire at 82

Fuelled by his 6am bowl of porridge, octogenarian Alan Davie is at the office at 6am every morning.

By Kirsten Johnson
Alan with lorries
82-year-old Alan Davie still works 12-hour days at the family hauliers business. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Many of his contemporaries retired almost two decades ago – yet Alan Davie is still working 12-hour days at 82 years old.

Fuelled by his 6am bowl of porridge, the octogenarian is on site at his award-winning Angus haulier firm Alan Davie Ltd every day of the week and has no plans to stop.

The family business, started by Alan and his father (also Alan) in the 1970s, now employs his three sons and two of his grandchildren.

What began as a small operation carrying other farmers’ loads as well as their own, the firm now has a modern fleet of more than 50 vehicles, fully secured warehousing and a UK-wide reach – including the industrial, manufacturing, agricultural and electronics sectors.

Haulier business is job and hobby

Alan admits his wife Rena is keen for him to reduce his hours.

He said: “I’ve worked hard all my days and it is just what I am used to. It was instilled in me as a young boy and I’ve known nothing else.

“I can’t really imagine not working and I don’t have any other hobbies – this is my life and it now employs so many of my family.

“My three sons work with me and now two of my grandkids help out for some pocket money – one helps with the tachographs and the other cleans the office. It’s a proper family business.

“We employ more than 90 people and if you had told me that when I started out I just wouldn’t have believed you.

Alan Davie is at his desk in the office at 6am. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s not been an easy journey. We’ve had our share of hardships and even bankruptcy but we have ploughed on.

“I’m very lucky to have a wonderful, supportive wife behind me. I wouldn’t be where I am now without her.”

Alan’s day begins before 6am, when he has his large bowl of porridge before heading to his office at Myreton Garage, Duntrune.

He leaves much of the heavy lifting to younger members of the team but still does more than his fair share of jobs.

He regularly checks on all the drivers and mechanics, logs jobs on to the computer system and can sometimes be found cleaning lorries.

Alan Davie keen to pass on tips to next generation

He also loves chatting to customers, particularly long-standing ones.

He added: “We have a great team and also a great customer base.

“I’m one of the oldest in the industry now and know many folk. I’m happy to share my expertise and also just have a chat when I can.”

Alan Davie with a background of a couple of lorries in the yard,
Alan Davie admits it has not been an easy journey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, Alan Davie Limited was named company of the year at the Scottish Transport News Awards.

He said the award was a “big surprise” – but those close to Alan say it is well-earned after his years of continued hard graft.

