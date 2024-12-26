Father and son team bring smash burgers to Cellardyke – I try the fish burger with cheese dipping sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father and son team bring smash burgers to Cellardyke – I try the fish burger with cheese dipping sauce

East Neuk Burgers is smashing it serving up delicious food by the popular Cellardyke tidal pool.

The fish burger with salad and coleslaw and a classic beef burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Father and son Joe and Osten Newbold are the new faces behind East Neuk Burgers, a freshly opened food spot in Cellardyke.

With a background in hospitality and a knack for seizing opportunity, the Newbolds are stepping into the bustling food scene with a menu centred on smash burgers – crispy, flavourful patties smashed right onto the grill.

Joe explains how the venture came to be.

Joe Newbold loves working in such a scenic location. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve been running a bed-and-breakfast in Crieff and a friend told me about this opportunity, and it felt like the perfect fit.”

The family already had a connection to the East Neuk. “We’ve been here before and love the area – the water, the outdoors, it all drew us in,” he adds.

What’s a smash burger?

At East Neuk Burgers, the star of the show is the smash burger.

Joe describes the technique: “You take the plain beef and smash it onto the grill – it’s seasoned as it cooks. The result is a burger with crispy edges and a juicy middle.”

Smashing burgers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cooking style is becoming increasingly popular, and Joe admits it’s more about taste and texture than precision.

“Each burger is slightly different because of the method, but that’s part of the appeal.”

Finding their feet

Opening just a few weeks ago, East Neuk Burgers has quickly become a weekend favourite, with Joe and Osten currently operating on Saturdays and Sundays.

The winter months are quieter, but Joe anticipates busier days ahead: “Once the season picks up in April, we’ll consider extending our hours.

Father and son duo Joe and Osten Newbold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“For now, we’re getting a feel for what works.”

The location, right by the water, has also made the spot popular with wild swimmers.

“People come in straight from the water looking for something hot,” Joe says.

Breakfast rolls are a particular hit with the morning crowd, and the menu also includes gluten-free options to ensure a broad appeal.

Balancing burgers with student life

While Joe has years of experience managing hotels and working with chefs, East Neuk Burgers marks Osten’s first foray into the food world.

At 18, he’s balancing the demands of university in Stirling with the excitement of helping run the business.

“It’s been a learning experience for Osten,” Joe says, proud of his son’s commitment.

The stunning view from the food truck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For the Newbolds, this venture is as much about the lifestyle as the food.

Joe says: “We’ve talked about moving closer to Cellardyke – it would be great to walk to work.”

In the meantime, they’re focused on creating a welcoming spot for locals and visitors alike. “People come to the coast, and sometimes they just want a quick bite, something hearty,” Joe explains. “That’s where we come in.”

Rachel tries a fish burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Taste test

I went for the fish smash burger with salad and coleslaw and a side of cheese sauce.

The fish burger had a lovely fresh taste and a crispy texture and the cheese dipping sauce was a cosy addition.

The fresh coleslaw was tasty and the whole thing felt more healthy than it should have.

My colleague Mhairi Edwards had a double burger and found it to be very satisfying but a little bland.

Having been open for only a month, East Neuk Burgers are still finding their feet and their flavour, but are a very welcome addition to the area.

