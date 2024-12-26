Father and son team bring smash burgers to Cellardyke – I try the fish burger with cheese dipping sauce

Father and son Joe and Osten Newbold are the new faces behind East Neuk Burgers, a freshly opened food spot in Cellardyke.

With a background in hospitality and a knack for seizing opportunity, the Newbolds are stepping into the bustling food scene with a menu centred on smash burgers – crispy, flavourful patties smashed right onto the grill.

Joe explains how the venture came to be.

“We’ve been running a bed-and-breakfast in Crieff and a friend told me about this opportunity, and it felt like the perfect fit.”

The family already had a connection to the East Neuk. “We’ve been here before and love the area – the water, the outdoors, it all drew us in,” he adds.

What’s a smash burger?

At East Neuk Burgers, the star of the show is the smash burger.

Joe describes the technique: “You take the plain beef and smash it onto the grill – it’s seasoned as it cooks. The result is a burger with crispy edges and a juicy middle.”

The cooking style is becoming increasingly popular, and Joe admits it’s more about taste and texture than precision.

“Each burger is slightly different because of the method, but that’s part of the appeal.”

Finding their feet

Opening just a few weeks ago, East Neuk Burgers has quickly become a weekend favourite, with Joe and Osten currently operating on Saturdays and Sundays.

The winter months are quieter, but Joe anticipates busier days ahead: “Once the season picks up in April, we’ll consider extending our hours.

“For now, we’re getting a feel for what works.”

The location, right by the water, has also made the spot popular with wild swimmers.

“People come in straight from the water looking for something hot,” Joe says.

Breakfast rolls are a particular hit with the morning crowd, and the menu also includes gluten-free options to ensure a broad appeal.

Balancing burgers with student life

While Joe has years of experience managing hotels and working with chefs, East Neuk Burgers marks Osten’s first foray into the food world.

At 18, he’s balancing the demands of university in Stirling with the excitement of helping run the business.

“It’s been a learning experience for Osten,” Joe says, proud of his son’s commitment.

For the Newbolds, this venture is as much about the lifestyle as the food.

Joe says: “We’ve talked about moving closer to Cellardyke – it would be great to walk to work.”

In the meantime, they’re focused on creating a welcoming spot for locals and visitors alike. “People come to the coast, and sometimes they just want a quick bite, something hearty,” Joe explains. “That’s where we come in.”

Taste test

I went for the fish smash burger with salad and coleslaw and a side of cheese sauce.

The fish burger had a lovely fresh taste and a crispy texture and the cheese dipping sauce was a cosy addition.

The fresh coleslaw was tasty and the whole thing felt more healthy than it should have.

My colleague Mhairi Edwards had a double burger and found it to be very satisfying but a little bland.

Having been open for only a month, East Neuk Burgers are still finding their feet and their flavour, but are a very welcome addition to the area.