Shax Dundee serves up smashing burgers and shakes

It is Wednesday night. Hump day, as they say.

And if there is any way to celebrate getting over the metaphorical hill that is the working week, it is a burger and fries.

This is why myself and two colleagues have found ourselves in Shax Burger on Perth Road in Dundee.

The independent family-run eatery, which has been a hit with locals since it opened in 2020, has been on my list of places to try for a while.

What is Shax Burger Dundee like?

Shax, which specialises in American-style smash burgers, loaded fries, wings and shakes, sits in the unit previously occupied by Greggs.

Arriving shortly after 6pm, we are greeted by the mouth-watering smell and sound of sizzling patties.

Our visit it off to a good start.

The venue is sleek and stylish, with purple illuminated signage, grey wood-panelled walls and plenty of seating.

Grabbing a comfortable booth in the corner, we notice how clean and fresh our surroundings are.

After a speedy scan of the menu, we head up to the counter to place our order, where we are quickly served by a friendly member of staff.

Although we are the only sit-in party, it is evident we are not the only customers.

The kitchen staff, who we can see buzzing around behind the counter, are kept busy by a never-ending procession of Deliveroo and Uber Eats drivers who pop in to pick up orders.

This probably explains why our food takes more than 30 minutes to arrive, which is slightly longer than I expected to wait in a fast casual joint.

But when our food appears on a couple of trays, I am in no doubt that it going to be worth the wait.

Burgers, wings, shakes and more at Shax

We’ve ordered an array of dishes, including burgers, chicken wings, loaded fries and milkshakes.

I start with my spicy beanie burger (£7), which is one of two vegan burgers on the menu.

My thin and crispy patty avoids being mushy – a common bean burger dilemma – and instead is full of real bite and texture.

Squeezed into a soft brioche bun and topped with fresh shredded lettuce, melted cheese and spicy mayo, every mouthful is a heavenly combination of flavours.

It is also the perfect level of spice for me, with just a nice kick.

Joanna has gone for the signature Shax Stack burger (£8.50) – a four-ounce aged Angus patty with cured beef bacon, crispy onion ring, American cheese, lettuce and burger sauce.

Shax make their smash burgers by mashing balls of ground meat onto a large hot grill with a spatula, resulting in a thin and crispy patty.

Having never seen a burger with an onion ring in it before (it looks really good) I now think this should be a requirement on all burgers.

It’s certainly a hit with Joanna, who says the patty is cooked to perfection, while the onion ring adds a lovely crunch.

However, finding the cured beef bacon too chewy, she leaves this on the side.

Did the wings hit the mark at Shax?

Megan opts for two portions of skin-on chicken wings – lemon pepper (£4.50) and tangy paprika (£4.50) – which are fried to a golden crisp.

The lemon pepper wings, which are covered in a thick coating of seasoning, are her favourite.

They are juicy, crispy and full of flavour, she says.

The tangy paprika wings on the other hand, although delicious, are too spicy for Megan.

When I ask if she is enjoying them, I am simply told: “My mouth is on fire”.

She eats half the portion before admitting defeat.

We have also ordered a portion of cheesy fries (£5) and vegan loaded fries (£9) to share.

We are all in agreement that the cheesy fries are amazing.

The generous portion of thin and crispy fries are piping hot and well-seasoned, while the cheddar cheese sauce poured on top is creamy, tangy and plentiful.

We are also impressed with the vegan loaded fries, which are topped with a smashed soya mince patty, cheddar cheese sauce, mixed salad and a choice of two sauces.

We opt for a regular-sized portion (£9) with garlic mayo and buffalo sauce.

The soya mince patty is smoky and impressively meat-like – we all agree it tastes like the real thing – and contrasts beautifully with the fresh salad-y bits.

How were the desserts at Shax?

For dessert, I’ve ordered an Oreo milkshake (£5), which is served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and Oreo pieces. Made with ice cream, it is ice-cold, thick and sweet.

It is so refreshing after my burger and fries that I have to restrain myself from gulping it down too quickly.

My only wish (this might ruffle some feathers) is that it weren’t so smooth. I am a big fan of Oreo crumbs in my Oreo milkshakes.

Joanna is delighted with her strawberry milkshake (£5), which she says has a strong strawberry flavour and is perfectly frothy.

Megan has gone for a chocolate chip chunky NYC style cookie (£5.50).

This looks just as good as it sounds.

Freshly baked and served with chocolate sauce and a generous swirl of vanilla soft serve – it is safe to say I am quite jealous.

The warm and doughy cookie is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside, Megan says.

Joanna, who also enjoys a spoonful, adds that it is decadent and moreish, while the ice cream cuts nicely through the richness of the chocolate.

The verdict

We left Shax Burger feeling very full and happy.

With its convenient location, modern interior, friendly atmosphere, attentive staff and delicious food, it ticks all the boxes.

I also loved seeing plenty of vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free options on the menu.

Plus, with its prime cut aged Angus beef, homemade vegan patties and fresh, locally-sourced fruit and veg, it is really good value for money.

Shax has previously hinted at plans to open further branches across the city and beyond, and I am excited to see what it does next.

Information

Address: 187 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AS

T: 01382 339964

W: https://www.shaxburger.co.uk/

Price: £56 for three mains, two sides, three desserts and one soft drink.

Disabled access? Yes

Dog friendly? No

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

