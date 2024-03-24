Fife chocolatier went from a single employee to sharing her indulgent creations with the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife chocolatier went from a single employee to sharing her indulgent creations with the world

Pittenweem Chocolate Factory and the Cocoa Tree Shop provides a mix of imported and hand-made artisan chocolates.

By Ian Forsyth
Fife chocolatier Sophie Latinis outside her shop.
Sophie Latinis outside her shop, Pittenweem Chocolate Company / Cocoa Tree Cafe, High Street, Pittenweem, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Fife chocolatier has always loved the sweet treat, so it comes as no surprise that she has made a business out of it.

Sophie Latinis is the owner of Pittenweem Chocolate Company and the Cocoa Tree Shop, which she opened in 2007.

The family-run chocolate business serves up speciality chocolates from Scotland, Belgium and around the world.

Her cafe builds its menu from local produce and fine international ingredients.

Sophie also creates her own chocolate range – Handmade In Pittenweem.

She has welcomed many international customers, all hoping to get a taste of her products.

A childhood love for Fife chocolatier

Sophie, who previously lived in South Africa never set out to make a business selling chocolate. However, her love for the treat has always been there.

“Chocolate has been my favourite food since childhood, so my family were not surprised when it became my career,” she shared.

“As a little girl, I’d seek out my grandmother’s hidden chocolate.”

She added: “I didn’t develop a taste for tea or coffee. Instead, I learned to make the most delicious hot chocolate.

Worker restocking shelves
Joanna Robertson restocks a display of speciality chocolates. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sophie originally owned her own clothing factory in Harare but was inspired to make a change.

“I became friends with a family who arrived from Belgium to set up a chocolaterie.

“I couldn’t resist the temptation to join their chocolate business for a short period and this was the launching pad for my career change.”

A change in location sparks business ambition

Sophie moved to the East Neuk of Fife and saw an opening for her to live out her chocolatier dreams.

She explained: “I knew it would be the perfect place to start my chocolate-themed cafe and shop.

“There was nothing quite like it in the area and, importantly, I instinctively knew it was a place I wanted to make my home too.

“In the beginning, I had only one member of staff to help me. However, the kids helped after school and my ex got involved too when he was home.”

Sophie explained that the success of the business was gradual. She admits that even now, there can still be very little footfall at times.

She added: “But from the beginning I made the choice to open consistent hours.

“Before Covid, I was open seven days a week, 10am-6pm, come what may. The only exception was Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“I feel this decision established as a reliable business. You could make a point of visiting from further afield and know you wouldn’t find us unexpectedly closed. This approach stood us in good stead and helped us build good relationships with our customers.

Word-of-mouth helps grow chocolatier business in Fife

Since starting her business, Sophie has regularly held stalls at various events and farmers markets to help promote her products. Events like The Pittenweem Arts Festival have always been a ”big boost” to the company.

Sophie said: “Eventually, word-of-mouth became a big aspect of our marketing. We’ve also benefited from wonderful support from our local community.”

The entrepreneur said she had started out by selecting and showcasing small artisan chocolatiers from around the world.

Some of the chocolate products on offer at Pittenweem Chocolate Company / Cocoa Tree Cafe.
Some of the chocolate products on offer at Pittenweem Chocolate Company / Cocoa Tree Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“In time, I became more proficient at making my own chocolate and was able to train my assistants over the years.

“Now I buy in the coverture and we make our own luxurious, handmade hot chocolates, chocolate bars and filled chocolate collections.

“We have many wonderful, loyal customers in the East Neuk. Also, thanks to mentions in the likes of Lonely Planet, Conde Nast Traveller, and Coast magazine, we are also fortunate to receive visitors from all over the world.

“They return to the area time and again, and make a point of visiting us when they are here in the East Neuk. Many customers have become friends over the years.”

Key ingredients to success as a chocolatier in Fife

The business now has over 20 staff, with a mix of permanent and casual employees.

Sophie said the best part about her job is walking through the front door to the premises and never quite knowing what the day’s challenges will bring.

“I also enjoy the company of my staff and what we have achieved together. Naturally, I never tire of customers complimenting the hot chocolate and our wider menu.”

But she said the worst part of her job was dealing with the rising costs of running a company.

Staff members Cameron Findlay, Joanna Robertson, Teagan Melville, Zack Christie, Fiona Irwin, Sophie Latinis and Ann Gulbrs.
Staff members Cameron Findlay, Joanna Robertson, Teagan Melville, Zack Christie, Fiona Irwin, Sophie Latinis and Ann Gulbrs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Despite there being various other small businesses in the area, Sophie doesn’t see them as rivals, but as colleagues.

The entrepreneur said: “We bring people to the area and make it a great destination for the visitors and locals. We are each unique in our approach.

“Also, people often say they’re surprised to find such a warm, continental-style space when they walk through the doors. Together, these elements create a relaxed yet luxurious experience for visitors.

“We’re often compared to the film Chocolat, which we take as a great compliment.”

Sophie feels the key ingredients of her firm’s success are a great team, years of determination and making special friends along the way.

Rich developments in the future

Setting up her own business has been a learning curve for the businesswoman, and she has been able to lean on the rest of her team throughout difficult challenges in the past few years.

She said: “I’ve learned it’s important to ask for help.

“During these last five years, the advice and invaluable experience of my book keeper has turned the business around.”

Last year, Sophie was granted permission to begin converting new premises in Anstruther.

Looking to the future, Sophie said:  “The acquisition of premises in Anstruther for a purpose-built, artisan kitchen will allow for a dedicated chocolate-making space, improve quality and consistency, and offer more social activities, experiences and work placements.”

