Fife chocolatier went from a single employee to sharing her indulgent creations with the world

A Fife chocolatier has always loved the sweet treat, so it comes as no surprise that she has made a business out of it.

Sophie Latinis is the owner of Pittenweem Chocolate Company and the Cocoa Tree Shop, which she opened in 2007.

The family-run chocolate business serves up speciality chocolates from Scotland, Belgium and around the world.

Her cafe builds its menu from local produce and fine international ingredients.

Sophie also creates her own chocolate range – Handmade In Pittenweem.

She has welcomed many international customers, all hoping to get a taste of her products.

A childhood love for Fife chocolatier

Sophie, who previously lived in South Africa never set out to make a business selling chocolate. However, her love for the treat has always been there.

“Chocolate has been my favourite food since childhood, so my family were not surprised when it became my career,” she shared.

“As a little girl, I’d seek out my grandmother’s hidden chocolate.”

She added: “I didn’t develop a taste for tea or coffee. Instead, I learned to make the most delicious hot chocolate.

Sophie originally owned her own clothing factory in Harare but was inspired to make a change.

“I became friends with a family who arrived from Belgium to set up a chocolaterie.

“I couldn’t resist the temptation to join their chocolate business for a short period and this was the launching pad for my career change.”

A change in location sparks business ambition

Sophie moved to the East Neuk of Fife and saw an opening for her to live out her chocolatier dreams.

She explained: “I knew it would be the perfect place to start my chocolate-themed cafe and shop.

“There was nothing quite like it in the area and, importantly, I instinctively knew it was a place I wanted to make my home too.

“In the beginning, I had only one member of staff to help me. However, the kids helped after school and my ex got involved too when he was home.”

Sophie explained that the success of the business was gradual. She admits that even now, there can still be very little footfall at times.

She added: “But from the beginning I made the choice to open consistent hours.

“Before Covid, I was open seven days a week, 10am-6pm, come what may. The only exception was Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“I feel this decision established as a reliable business. You could make a point of visiting from further afield and know you wouldn’t find us unexpectedly closed. This approach stood us in good stead and helped us build good relationships with our customers.

Word-of-mouth helps grow chocolatier business in Fife

Since starting her business, Sophie has regularly held stalls at various events and farmers markets to help promote her products. Events like The Pittenweem Arts Festival have always been a ”big boost” to the company.

Sophie said: “Eventually, word-of-mouth became a big aspect of our marketing. We’ve also benefited from wonderful support from our local community.”

The entrepreneur said she had started out by selecting and showcasing small artisan chocolatiers from around the world.

“In time, I became more proficient at making my own chocolate and was able to train my assistants over the years.

“Now I buy in the coverture and we make our own luxurious, handmade hot chocolates, chocolate bars and filled chocolate collections.

“We have many wonderful, loyal customers in the East Neuk. Also, thanks to mentions in the likes of Lonely Planet, Conde Nast Traveller, and Coast magazine, we are also fortunate to receive visitors from all over the world.

“They return to the area time and again, and make a point of visiting us when they are here in the East Neuk. Many customers have become friends over the years.”

Key ingredients to success as a chocolatier in Fife

The business now has over 20 staff, with a mix of permanent and casual employees.

Sophie said the best part about her job is walking through the front door to the premises and never quite knowing what the day’s challenges will bring.

“I also enjoy the company of my staff and what we have achieved together. Naturally, I never tire of customers complimenting the hot chocolate and our wider menu.”

But she said the worst part of her job was dealing with the rising costs of running a company.

Despite there being various other small businesses in the area, Sophie doesn’t see them as rivals, but as colleagues.

The entrepreneur said: “We bring people to the area and make it a great destination for the visitors and locals. We are each unique in our approach.

“Also, people often say they’re surprised to find such a warm, continental-style space when they walk through the doors. Together, these elements create a relaxed yet luxurious experience for visitors.

“We’re often compared to the film Chocolat, which we take as a great compliment.”

Sophie feels the key ingredients of her firm’s success are a great team, years of determination and making special friends along the way.

Rich developments in the future

Setting up her own business has been a learning curve for the businesswoman, and she has been able to lean on the rest of her team throughout difficult challenges in the past few years.

She said: “I’ve learned it’s important to ask for help.

“During these last five years, the advice and invaluable experience of my book keeper has turned the business around.”

Last year, Sophie was granted permission to begin converting new premises in Anstruther.

Looking to the future, Sophie said: “The acquisition of premises in Anstruther for a purpose-built, artisan kitchen will allow for a dedicated chocolate-making space, improve quality and consistency, and offer more social activities, experiences and work placements.”