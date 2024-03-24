Fife flight attendant Chelley gets her wings back after ‘horror’ brain tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife flight attendant Chelley gets her wings back after ‘horror’ brain tumour diagnosis

Chelley Pinchard, from Rosyth, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2022.

Fife flight attendant Chelley has got her wings back after her brain tumour diagnosis.
Image: Tina Norris.
By Debbie Clarke

It was a poignant moment for Fife flight attendant Chelley Pinchard when she finally ‘got her wings’ back.

There were times the 35-year-old from Rosyth feared she might never take to the skies again following her brain tumour diagnosis nearly two years ago.

“It was on my mind constantly,” she says.

“I have been a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic for 11 years and I absolutely love my job.

“So I would have been devastated if I couldn’t go back to it.

Surgeons ended up operating on Chelley for six hours.

She was conscious for part of the operation, with specialists testing her ability to speak and remember in real time to ensure her speech and language wouldn’t be affected as they attempted to remove as much of the tumour as they could.

Image: Tina Norris.

“I wasn’t able to work for a year because I had a seizure after that operation.

“But I earned my wings back after I successfully completed exams and a training course on February 23.

“When I found out I was overwhelmed because I genuinely never thought it was going to happen.

“I had to try and hold my emotions in but inside I was screaming with pure joy.”

Hot flushes and fainting spells

In February 2022 Chelley started to continually have hot flushes.

Then she passed out on two occasions – a week apart.

She explains: “I knew something wasn’t right and I had to get it checked out.”

On April 1 Chelley contacted her GP.

Her doctor referred her to the neurology department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“I was seen by a relief neurologist from England and he asked about my family history.

“I told him my mum had really bad epilepsy.

“He told me he thought I had epilepsy.

“But he never touched me or tested me for anything.

“He could see I was unhappy about it so he ordered an MRI.”

Brain tumour diagnosis

Chelley had the MRI at the start of July and afterwards the neurologist asked her to come to the hospital.

“At the appointment on July 7 I had a feeling something was up because there was a nurse there as well,” she says.

“But I was blissfully unaware of the horror I had walked into.

“He first showed me the MRI images of my brain which didn’t show the tumour.

Chelley Pinchard has been able to return to work as a flight attendant for Virgin Atlantic after her brain tumour diagnosis.
Image: Chelley Pinchard.

“And then he got to the third or fourth one and asked me if I saw anything on it.

“I told him I saw a massive white mass – it was on the left frontal lobe.

“He didn’t use the word tumour, he called it a mass or growth.

“I was in shock for a good few seconds.

“Then one of my first questions was, is it cancer?”

Referral to a neurosurgeon

The neurologist told Chelley they didn’t have that information yet and that he was going to refer her to a neurosurgeon at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

She continues: “I left the room and the nurse followed me out and she said I’m not supposed to do this but can I give you a cuddle? And that’s when the tears came.

“I got in the car and my sister Sarah, 37, called me.

Chelley with her older sister Sarah.
Image: Chelley Pinchard

“I told her I had a brain tumour.

“From there I rushed to her house and we just collapsed in a heap together.”

From August to October at the Royal Hospital in Edinburgh Chelley had a series of MRIs.

After they were done, her neurosurgeon told her he wanted to operate to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Operation to remove most of the brain tumour

Chelley had the brain surgery on November 14, 2022.

Because of the position of the tumour, which was on the speech and language part of her brain and the area that moves her legs, Chelley was told she would have to be awake during the operation.

Chelley pictured after brain surgery which removed 90 per cent of her tumour.
Image: Chelley Pinchard.

“It lasted six hours,” she says.

“They put me under to open my skull and then woke me up for the actual removal of the tumour.

“I had to be awake purely because of the location of the tumour as it lay on the speech and language part of the brain.

“There were two speech therapists in the room and they gave me ‘say what you see’ exercises.

“There were pictures of farm animals on cards and I had to name as many of them as I could.

“They kept asking me what year it was, where I was and my name too.

“They repeated those exercises the more the tumour was resected.

“During this part I kept getting distracted while watching the surgery on screen – it was just too cool!

“But then I began slowing down with my word retrieval.

“I knew what I wanted to say, I just couldn’t say it.

“That’s when the surgeon decided he had removed as much of the tumour as he possibly could without leaving me with potentially permanent speech deficits.

“I was then put back under so they could close me up.”

The surgeon then put screws in to fuse Chelley’s skull after removing part of it to perform the operation.

‘Feeling overwhelmed after operation’

After four days in high dependency in hospital Chelley had a seizure.

So she was kept in for a few more days.

Chelley underwent brain surgery to remove most of her brain tumour.
Image: Chelley Pinchard

“When I first saw my sister after the operation all I did was cry and she did the same.”

After the surgery, Chelley was told her speech might be affected.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say but I struggled to get the words out and this was quite terrifying.

“I was so scared this was going to be my life, but thankfully my speech got better with time.”

Brain tumour ‘wasn’t cancerous’

When they examined Chelley’s tumour they found it wasn’t cancerous.

Her tumour is a  Grade Two glioma which means it is a benign, slow-growing (low-grade) form of brain tumour.

She was also told it had been growing for more than ten years.

Her operation saw 90% of the tumour removed.

She explains: “The surgeon told me I would always have it and that it would grow back. It is just a case of when and how quickly it will grow back.

“I now go for regular scans every six months to see if there is any re-growth.”

Brain tumour changed Chelley’s perspective

Chelley credits The Brain Tumour Charity for its support, giving her information on benefits as well as offering counselling.

She is also thankful for the support of friends and family, particularly her only sibling, sister Sarah.

Chelley credits sister Sarah for being her rock after being diagnosed with a brain tumour
Image: Chelley Pinchard.

“My mum passed away in 2019, so while I appreciated my sister before this, I appreciate her so much more now.

“She has been my rock through this.”

As well as spending more time with Sarah and her sister’s two children Smith, 6, and Olive, 4, Chelley says she also plans to say ‘yes’ more.

Chelley with her sister Sarah and Sarah's two children.
Image: Chelley Pinchard

Chelley says the experience has ‘completely changed’ her outlook.

“I was devastated when I was told the tumour would always be there because I want to be just Chelley – not Chelley with the brain tumour.

“But at the same time, having this has also completely changed my perspective on life.

“As cliche as it sounds, it has made me realise that you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.

“So you have to make sure you do what makes you happy.”

Becky, 39, with her mum Caroline Petrie at home.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has captured the nation's attention since appearing as Sabre on the BBC reboot of the show.
Debbie managed to hang upside down in the class.
Caitlin has shared her experience of suffering from a rare and debilitating kidney condition.
Members of Arbroath Footers Run Club run in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
Kaya Macleod tried out what PureGym had to offer. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.
Carer high fiving patient across table.
Ninewells Community Garden team of staff and volunteers. Image: Alan Richardson
Perthshire gran Pamela Ross credits granddaughter Maisie with helping her get through tough days while battling ovarian cancer.
Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow.
