Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: £14m Arbroath active travel scheme from the air as Place for Everyone passes six-month milestone

The Place for Everyone project through the centre of Arbroath is on schedule moving into the winter months.

By Graham Brown

Arbroath’s £14 million active travel journey is on track as the Place for Everyone project passes another key marker.

And the shape of the scheme is beginning to emerge more fully – from the ground and the air.

It is now six months since work began on the A92 Sustrans initiative along the length of Burnside Drive.

Guthrie Port roundabout in Arbroath from the air.
The latest changes at Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
And how the redesigned roundabout will look when the scheme is complete. Image: Arcadis

The active travel charity is delivering £10m of the total cost.

Angus Council is ploughing £4m of capital into the scheme.

And while it remains one of the hottest topics in town, council chiefs are very happy with progress.

Arbroath marina roundabout
The new marina roundabout treatment. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath harbour Place for Everyone design.
How the new-look harbour entrance will turn out. Image: Arcadis
Ladyloan Arbroath.
Looking east towards Ladyloan and the marina. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Cycles lanes and pedestrian spaces will be created along the route from Gayfield to Guthrie Port.

But it will see the dual carriageway reduced to a single lane in each direction – the scheme’s most controversial aspect.

Drone footage reveals latest Arbroath active travel progress

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured A Place for Everyone progress from road level and above.

The switch of traffic onto the single carriageway between Tutties Neuk and the Marina is one of the latest key stages.

Arbroath active travel project
Signs of progress along the entire route. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
East Grimsby in Arbroath.
Changes in place at East Grimsby. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
£14m Arbroath active travel scheme.
The East Grimsby junction treatment in design form. Image: Arcadis
Arbroath A92 active travel scheme
Motorists are noticing significant progress on the project. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The same has happened between Lordburn roundabout and Guthrie Port.

You can keep up to date with the project at www.angus.gov.uk/apfe

The web page also has construction designs, consultation reports and planned traffic management.

A Place for Everyone is due for completion around a year from now.

More images of the latest changes in A Place for Everyone.
Arbroath marina roundabout on A92.
Arbroath marina roundabout has gone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Guthrie Port roundabout on the A92 in Arbroath.
Guthrie Port looking along Burnside Drive. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ladyloan in Arbroath drone shot of A92.
Ladyloan progress from the air. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A Place for Everyone progress in Arbroath.
A Place for Everyone began six months ago. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Single land traffic on A92 in Arbroath.
Single lane traffic in operation westbound at Ladyloan. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Morrison's supermarket in Arbroath from the air.
Morrison’s supermarket and Burnside Drive looking south towards Arbroath harbour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

