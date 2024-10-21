VIDEO: £14m Arbroath active travel scheme from the air as Place for Everyone passes six-month milestone

Arbroath’s £14 million active travel journey is on track as the Place for Everyone project passes another key marker.

And the shape of the scheme is beginning to emerge more fully – from the ground and the air.

It is now six months since work began on the A92 Sustrans initiative along the length of Burnside Drive.

The active travel charity is delivering £10m of the total cost.

Angus Council is ploughing £4m of capital into the scheme.

And while it remains one of the hottest topics in town, council chiefs are very happy with progress.

Cycles lanes and pedestrian spaces will be created along the route from Gayfield to Guthrie Port.

But it will see the dual carriageway reduced to a single lane in each direction – the scheme’s most controversial aspect.

Drone footage reveals latest Arbroath active travel progress

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured A Place for Everyone progress from road level and above.

The switch of traffic onto the single carriageway between Tutties Neuk and the Marina is one of the latest key stages.

The same has happened between Lordburn roundabout and Guthrie Port.

You can keep up to date with the project at www.angus.gov.uk/apfe

The web page also has construction designs, consultation reports and planned traffic management.

A Place for Everyone is due for completion around a year from now.

More images of the latest changes in A Place for Everyone.