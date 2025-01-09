NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault

An NHS worker from Cupar left his victim unconscious in the street and with lasting vision issues as a result of an assault in the town.

James Walker, 55, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault on April 30 in 2023 and will be sentenced next month.

Walker and his victim had got into an argument in the Imperial Bar and the first offender was ordered to leave the premises when the other man ended up on the floor.

When he left the bar too, Walker, of Dalgairn Crescent, attacked.

Pub attack

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Walker’s victim was at the St Catherine Street bar at 9pm and began speaking with others.

“At some point, there have been comments made leading to the accused getting up and a physical altercation.” Mr Gordon said.

As a result, Walker’s victim ended up on the ground.

Walker was ordered to leave and despite others inside advising his victim not to, the other man also left.

Walker repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, knocking him unconscious.

He lay on the pavement for between five and 10 minutes before making his way home, where his partner contacted police.

At Ninewells, he was found to have sustained a fracture to his left eye socket and cheekbone and was referred to a specialist.

His vision was found to have deteriorated with his eye displaced by four millimetres and socket risen.

Provocation claim

Walker pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

His solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He’s a man who’s led a trouble-free life. He’s not come to the attention of the authorities before.

“He understands that this is a very serious matter.

“Mr Walker had attended the bar. There had been a disagreement between him and the complainer.

“There is an element of provocation. The complainer was advised not to go outside.

“He works for the NHS. It has had some impact on what his duties are but he still remains in gainful employment at this time.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until February 20 and ordered reports.

