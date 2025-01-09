NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault

James Walker's victim lay unconscious in the street for more than five minutes.

By Ross Gardiner
James Walker
James Walker at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An NHS worker from Cupar left his victim unconscious in the street and with lasting vision issues as a result of an assault in the town.

James Walker, 55, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault on April 30 in 2023 and will be sentenced next month.

Walker and his victim had got into an argument in the Imperial Bar and the first offender was ordered to leave the premises when the other man ended up on the floor.

When he left the bar too, Walker, of Dalgairn Crescent, attacked.

Pub attack

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Walker’s victim was at the St Catherine Street bar at 9pm and began speaking with others.

Imperial Bar, Cupar. Image: Google Maps.

“At some point, there have been comments made leading to the accused getting up and a physical altercation.” Mr Gordon said.

As a result, Walker’s victim ended up on the ground.

Walker was ordered to leave and despite others inside advising his victim not to, the other man also left.

Walker repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, knocking him unconscious.

He lay on the pavement for between five and 10 minutes before making his way home, where his partner contacted police.

At Ninewells, he was found to have sustained a fracture to his left eye socket and cheekbone and was referred to a specialist.

His vision was found to have deteriorated with his eye displaced by four millimetres and socket risen.

Provocation claim

Walker pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

His solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He’s a man who’s led a trouble-free life. He’s not come to the attention of the authorities before.

“He understands that this is a very serious matter.

“Mr Walker had attended the bar. There had been a disagreement between him and the complainer.

“There is an element of provocation. The complainer was advised not to go outside.

“He works for the NHS. It has had some impact on what his duties are but he still remains in gainful employment at this time.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until February 20 and ordered reports.

