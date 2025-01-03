Will house prices in Tayside and Fife rise or fall in 2025?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Will house prices in Tayside and Fife rise or fall in 2025?

Rising prices and reduced time for properties to sell… will momentum continue this year? We asked local experts for their views.

Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager, has given her 2025 predictions. Image: TSPC
By Rob McLaren

New figures from Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC) show the average selling price across Dundee, Angus and north Fife rose by more than 10% last year.

During the last quarter of 2024, the average selling price was £183,272, an increase of 10.6% compared to the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the average time to sell reduced to 28 days – seven days fewer than the average time taken in the first three months of the year. There was also a 21.5% increase in properties sold, reflecting growing buyer confidence.

Will this momentum continue into next year? We asked property experts across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife for their views on house prices in 2025.

Jim Parker, Fife Properties

Jim Parker, owner of Fife Properties, said demand for properties varies across the Kingdom.

He said the Scottish Government’s decision to increase stamp duty on second homes to 8% had led to an oversupply in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

Meanwhile, Levenmouth and Dunfermline were “hot” markets, benefitting sellers.

Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Jim Parker, director of Fife Properties in Leven, has given his views on house prices in 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “Rising food and drink costs will likely influence the Bank of England to delay base rate reductions.

“This will have a knock-on effect to mortgage costs and affordability, alongside the recent budget which will push up employer costs and prices in April.

“I would still expect house prices to increase on average by 1%-3% in 2025 across the board.

“Higher increases at the lower end will offset a modest decrease at the top end of the market.”

Chris Todd, Lindsays

Chris Todd, partner and head of office at Lindsays in Dundee, also said he expected prices to rise this year.

He said the market is the “most balanced” since the pandemic and so he expects “normal” growth of 4-5%.

He said: “We expect those steadier, more predictable and tradeable conditions to continue during 2025, helped by predicted reductions in interest rates.

RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.
Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We expect the number of purchases which are subject to the sale of the buyer’s current home to fall as the market returns to a more traditional pattern.

“On sales which go to a closing date, we’ve seen sellers going for the second or third highest offer if it’s chain-free, just so they have certainty over their next step.

“There will, of course, be the odd property which will sell for a premium. We’ve seen that most notably in places like the west end of Dundee and Broughty Ferry.”

Gary Robertson, Possible

Gary Robertson, from Perth-based estate agents Possible, said the Perthshire market had settled down significantly from the “frenzy” of 2021 and 2022.

He said bungalows, family villas within desirable school catchments, ex-local authority homes and unique semi-rural homes performed well last year.

Possible founder Gary Robertson has shared his thoughts on house prices in Tayside and Fife in 2025.

He said: “Perthshire is expected to experience a steady rise in market activity throughout 2025.

“This positive outlook is supported by the stabilising of interest rates, which are projected to fall to 4% or lower by the end of 2025, enhancing affordability for buyers.”

Angela Wallace, TSPC

Angela Wallace, centre and operations manager at TSPC, is predicting a “renewed appetite for moving” in 2025.

She said: “It will be a slow start to 2025 but by early spring I expect to see growth in all areas of the housing market.

“I can see a renewed appetite for moving in 2025 with lower interest rates, a more stable market and a more positive economic climate.”

More from Business

Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke. Image: Elliott Cansfield/ DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee's Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art's popularity surge
Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House in St Andrews.
Five-star luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House reveals opening date
The Murray Place storefront.
8 empty units in Stirling city centre and what's planned for them
Plant shop Calluna is one of many shops Stirling lost in 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Shops, cafes and restaurants that closed in and around Stirling during 2024
Dundee lettings agent Struan Baptie has explained why rents in the city have increased.
How much have rents risen in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife?
3
The West Port store will close
Customers 'gutted' after 'beautiful' Arbroath boutique announces closure
Frank Gilfeather, former boxer, journalist and now social media star behind Frank's Noble Art coaching and glove company. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Meet 79-year-old Dundee boxer who turned social media stardom into global business
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
EXCLUSIVE: Opening date for Frasers Dundee revealed
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Why are young people driving Dundee's vinyl records revival?
4
Alan with lorries
Owner of Angus transport firm has no plans to retire at 82
2

Conversation