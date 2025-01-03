The pastry chef who brings a warm hug to every plate at Rusacks St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The pastry chef who brings a warm hug to every plate at Rusacks St Andrews

From forensic science to crafting sweet masterpieces, Jenna Todd’s rise to head pastry chef at Rusacks St Andrews is a tale of passion, perseverance, and desserts that feel like home.

Jenna Todd, the new Head Pastry Chef at Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jenna Todd, the new Head Pastry Chef at Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

St Andrews is known for its iconic Old Course, rich history, and now, the sweet creations of Jenna Todd, the newly promoted head pastry chef at the luxurious Rusacks St Andrews.

Originally from the small town of Bishopton on the west coast, Jenna has lived in Cupar for three years since joining the bustling team at Rusacks.

But her path to this prestigious position wasn’t straightforward.

Trading forensics for pastry

“I originally planned to go into forensic science,” says the 38-year-old, “And I got my degree. But sitting at a screen all day just wasn’t for me. I’m too hands-on.”

And hands-on she has been. Jenna’s pastry skills are entirely self-taught, inspired by her mum’s cooking and honed through years of experience.

Jenna Todd in the kitchen at Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I started baking with my mum when I was young,” she says. “She’d let me loose in the kitchen with icing and whatever sweet treat I could get my hands on.”

Those early lessons have come full circle, as Jenna’s mum now bakes with her grandchildren.

Jenna’s professional journey began in the hotels of Bishopton, including the luxury resort Marr Hall, where she cut her teeth in the hospitality industry.

She also worked for a cake-making company, crafting intricate edible flowers and turning clients’ visions into reality.

The iconic Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was really special, bringing people’s ideas of what they wanted in a cake to life,” Jenna recalls.

Starting with a bang at Rusacks

Jenna joined Rusacks three years ago during a transformative time for the hotel, which had just undergone a major revamp.

Her very first day coincided with the grand reopening, setting the stage for a whirlwind experience.

The excitement reached a crescendo with the 150th Open, a milestone event for the golfing world and St Andrews.

“There’s always something big happening in St Andrews,” she says. “It really keeps you on your toes.”

Diners at Rusacks Hotel enjoy a spectacular view. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

During her time at Rusacks, Jenna found a mentor in Chris Nurse, whose role she is now stepping into as head pastry chef.

“I’ve learned so much here,” she says. “Chris has been an amazing mentor, and I’m excited to carry on and see what we add to the menu this coming year.”

Her philosophy on desserts

For Jenna, desserts are more than just part of a meal – they’re an emotional experience. “Desserts are usually associated with celebration,” she explains. “They should feel like a warm, cosy cuddle at the end of a meal.”

Jenna’s inspirations often hark back to her family kitchen, where her mum’s crumbles and her dad’s favourite steamed pudding with custard were staples.

“A good dessert can transport you back to moments of love and happiness,” she says. “That’s what I want to create for people.”

Jenna is excited for the year ahead at Rusacks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Though she spends long hours perfecting pastries for others, Jenna rarely bakes for herself.

“It’s always about what other people would like,” she admits. Still, she has a soft spot for crème brûlée and is fascinated by the artistry of French pastries and Japanese desserts.

“I’d love to visit Japan to try their sweets – they’re so precise, almost like they have personalities of their own.”

What is life like beyond the kitchen?

Balancing an intense work schedule with personal life isn’t easy, but Jenna values the strong bonds she’s formed with her team.

“Wee Lucy, who works with me, always brightens my day with her funny dances or jokes,” she says.

The view from Rusacks Hotel over the Old Course and towards West Sands in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

When she and her boyfriend manage to sync their schedules, their plans often revolve around food.

“Whether we’re wandering outside or staying in, it’s mostly planned around what we’ll eat,” she laughs.

As Jenna steps into her new role at Rusacks, her dedication to crafting desserts that evoke joy and nostalgia remains at the heart of her work.

