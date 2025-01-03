The pastry chef who brings a warm hug to every plate at Rusacks St Andrews

St Andrews is known for its iconic Old Course, rich history, and now, the sweet creations of Jenna Todd, the newly promoted head pastry chef at the luxurious Rusacks St Andrews.

Originally from the small town of Bishopton on the west coast, Jenna has lived in Cupar for three years since joining the bustling team at Rusacks.

But her path to this prestigious position wasn’t straightforward.

Trading forensics for pastry

“I originally planned to go into forensic science,” says the 38-year-old, “And I got my degree. But sitting at a screen all day just wasn’t for me. I’m too hands-on.”

And hands-on she has been. Jenna’s pastry skills are entirely self-taught, inspired by her mum’s cooking and honed through years of experience.

“I started baking with my mum when I was young,” she says. “She’d let me loose in the kitchen with icing and whatever sweet treat I could get my hands on.”

Those early lessons have come full circle, as Jenna’s mum now bakes with her grandchildren.

Jenna’s professional journey began in the hotels of Bishopton, including the luxury resort Marr Hall, where she cut her teeth in the hospitality industry.

She also worked for a cake-making company, crafting intricate edible flowers and turning clients’ visions into reality.

“It was really special, bringing people’s ideas of what they wanted in a cake to life,” Jenna recalls.

Starting with a bang at Rusacks

Jenna joined Rusacks three years ago during a transformative time for the hotel, which had just undergone a major revamp.

Her very first day coincided with the grand reopening, setting the stage for a whirlwind experience.

The excitement reached a crescendo with the 150th Open, a milestone event for the golfing world and St Andrews.

“There’s always something big happening in St Andrews,” she says. “It really keeps you on your toes.”

During her time at Rusacks, Jenna found a mentor in Chris Nurse, whose role she is now stepping into as head pastry chef.

“I’ve learned so much here,” she says. “Chris has been an amazing mentor, and I’m excited to carry on and see what we add to the menu this coming year.”

Her philosophy on desserts

For Jenna, desserts are more than just part of a meal – they’re an emotional experience. “Desserts are usually associated with celebration,” she explains. “They should feel like a warm, cosy cuddle at the end of a meal.”

Jenna’s inspirations often hark back to her family kitchen, where her mum’s crumbles and her dad’s favourite steamed pudding with custard were staples.

“A good dessert can transport you back to moments of love and happiness,” she says. “That’s what I want to create for people.”

Though she spends long hours perfecting pastries for others, Jenna rarely bakes for herself.

“It’s always about what other people would like,” she admits. Still, she has a soft spot for crème brûlée and is fascinated by the artistry of French pastries and Japanese desserts.

“I’d love to visit Japan to try their sweets – they’re so precise, almost like they have personalities of their own.”

What is life like beyond the kitchen?

Balancing an intense work schedule with personal life isn’t easy, but Jenna values the strong bonds she’s formed with her team.

“Wee Lucy, who works with me, always brightens my day with her funny dances or jokes,” she says.

When she and her boyfriend manage to sync their schedules, their plans often revolve around food.

“Whether we’re wandering outside or staying in, it’s mostly planned around what we’ll eat,” she laughs.

As Jenna steps into her new role at Rusacks, her dedication to crafting desserts that evoke joy and nostalgia remains at the heart of her work.