The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant

A top St Andrews hotel is relaunching one of its restaurant spaces to focus on a new Mediterranean offering.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 24 2023, 9.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews

A top St Andrews hotel is relaunching one of its restaurant spaces to focus on a new Mediterranean offering.

Rusacks St Andrews will launch the new concept in The Bridge, unveiling a new menu and concept which has been created by chef Francesco Boto and overseen by executive chef Derek Johnstone.

Drawing culinary inspiration from the coast and hillsides of France and Italy, to the villages and mountains of Spain, Greece, the Adriatic and the Levant, the new all-day dining offer celebrates the abundant flavours of Mediterranean cookery.

The venue previously focused on British and European dishes and has now streamlined its focus to a modern Mediterranean palate.

A delicious and vibrant asparagus risotto. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews

What’s the food like?

The Bridge’s wood-fired oven gently bakes sourdough pizzas and homemade focaccia, while locally sourced Scottish lamb, beef, fish and Italian sausage cook on the charcoal grill.

Hand rolled pastas are combined with fish, seafood, almonds, pine nuts, raisins, spices, and citrus to create stunning dishes, perfect for sharing.

Mediterranean style pizza will be on the menu. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews

Mediterranean cheeses complement dishes or can be enjoyed on their own; the menu also features soft fruits, cakes, pastries and desserts to finish.

It will change regularly with local, seasonal, and speciality produce at its heart.

To wash all of this food down, the bar team has created a Mediterranean-inspired wine and cocktail menu.

Interior of the Bridge restaurant at Rusacks in St Andrews
Inside The Bridge restaurant at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Must-try drinks at The Bridge

Some of the drinks which feature include a house negroni with Eden Mill red wine cask aged gin, The Rusacks Spritz with Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur, and a Fino and Tonic with Lustu Fino de Jerez Sherry, citrus and rose tonic.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Breakfast will be served from 7am to 10.30am, lunch from noon to 3pm and dinner from 5.30pm until 9pm.

From left: executive chef Derek Johnstone and chef Francesco Boto in The Bridge restaurant. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews

Derek Johnstone, Executive Chef, Rusacks St Andrew and former MasterChef: The Professionals 2008 winner, said: “I am passionate about the simplicity of ingredients on our menu; allowing our produce to speak for itself. I’ve been working alongside Francesco for two years now and his respect for the heritage of Italian cookery is admirable.

“In my twenties I spent time at Restaurant D’O in Milan. Here we used the finest local ingredients from neighbouring harbours and farms, simply prepared to offer a seasonal menu to be enjoyed by the whole family round the table.”

A crisp glass of wine will go perfectly with a hearty bowl of pasta. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews

The executive chef has lead the team at Rusacks St Andrews since it opened in 2022.

Francesco is one of the forty chefs who support the hotel’s restaurant 18, pub One Under Bar and The Bridge.

“Being from Italy, I am most familiar with Mediterranean ingredients and moving away from home has also allowed me to cook alongside many chefs from other Mediterranean countries,” said Francesco.

“My passion for cooking developed in culinary school in Italy (Istituto Alberghiero Assisi) where we toured regional Italy meeting the best producers and fellow chefs. Similarly, here at Rusacks St Andrews, we forge strong relationships with our supplier partners to understand how to get the best out of the wonderful ingredients all around us.”

Diners visiting from March 2 to March 5 can try selected pizzas or pasta for £5.

