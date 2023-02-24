McManus exhibition reveals ‘What’s New’ and showcases last decade of acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

McManus exhibition reveals ‘What’s New’ and showcases last decade of acquisitions

By Rebecca Baird
February 24 2023, 9.00am
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.

Museums may be full of inanimate objects, but the buildings themselves are living things.

And Dundee’s own McManus Museum and Art Gallery is proving it, with new exhibition ‘What’s New’.

The free exhibition, which opened on February 11, showcases acquisitions from the last decade.

And it includes a major sculpture installation by Doug Cocker called The Plural, a rare studio portrait by John Duncan and work by Joan Eardley, Alberta Whittle and Katie Paterson, among many other contemporary artists.

Susan Keracher, curator for fine art at The McManus, explains: “New additions ensure that the collection remains alive, relevant, reflects contemporary concerns and the lives we lead today.”

Work by Donald Bain is featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by artist’s estate. 

She reveals that any new additions are carefully assessed against the museum’s collection policy, to make certain the collection reflects the diversity of Dundee and prevent a build-up of one type of offering,

“If we already have holdings by an artist, any potential acquisition is assessed to ensure that it offers some new aspect of their creativity,” she explains.

“One of Dundee’s most celebrated artists, James McIntosh Patrick, is already strongly represented in the collection. But an example of his little known portrait practice deepens existing holdings in a significant way.”

What’s New: Recent Additions to Dundee’s Fine Art Collection is free to view at The McManus. Find out more at the museum’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
VIDEO: How to have your say on future of Dundee's Keiller Centre
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
'Dress like a fancy bathroom': Dundee music festival to honour memory of trans musician…
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Work by legendary Commando comics artist goes on show
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Dundee-trained artist Frank To 'very honoured' his work has been purchased by the University…
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game's Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2

Most Read

1
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Alan Robb is one of the artists featured in the new McManus exhibition. Image: Supplied by Cynthia J Robb.
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented