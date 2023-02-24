St Andrews Ball: Full list of groups benefiting from glittering £60,000 fundraiser

Tens of thousands of pounds raised at the first St Andrews Ball since Covid will benefit organisations across Fife.
The 2022 black tie dinner at the Old Course Hotel in November raised £60,000 – almost double the total amassed in 2018.
Previously known as the St Andrews Midsummers Ball, the event has been a fixture on the local social calendar since 2008.
It is organised by 10 St Andrews business women keen to raise funds for groups that support children in the community.
Most of the money comes from a raffle held during the ball in November, with prizes donated by local businesses.
Over the years, they have contributed to the upgrade of the St Andrews scout hall, a Christmas party for toddlers at the Cosmos and towards the cost of a new beach wheelchair.
Generosity of those who donate is ‘overwhelming’
This year, 65 different projects will benefit, including sports teams, youth groups and charities.
One of the organisers Louise Fraser, of Fraser Gallery in St Andrews, said: “Our end game is simple – to help some very good causes locally who, without our help, might not be able to do what they do.
“We are indebted to the many organisations, large and small, local and not-so-local as well as private individuals, who continue to donate auction prizes, sponsorship and all sorts.
“It really is overwhelming.”
She added: “Over the years we have given financial assistance to a great many organisations.
“And we are so incredibly proud of how a small cash injection can make the world of difference.”
Full list of St Andrews Ball recipients – including reaction
The St Andrews Ball funding recipients this year are:
- 8th Fife (St Andrews) Scout Group
- Anstruther Improvements Association
- Arncroach & Carnbee Community Development Trust
- Bard in the Botanics
- Byre Youth and Community Arts & Bard in the Botanics
- Castlehill Community Association
- CHAS
- Continuing Care Service North East Fife
- Cosmos After School & Holiday Club
- Craigrothie Village Hall
- Cupar Youth Musical Theatre
- Dundee City Aquatics
- East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors
- Falkland AFC
- Falkland Cricket Club
- Families First St Andrews
- Fife Alcohol Support Service
- Fife Pony Club
- Fife Sea Savers – Transition University of St Andrews
- Fife Women’s Aid
- Footprint East Neuk
- Graham’s Kitchen
- Grey Lodge Settlement
- Guardbridge and District Community Council
- Guides
- Hamish McHamish Foundation
- Kirkcaldy Wee Blues
- LINK – East Fife Mental Health Adolescent Befriending Project
- Madras College (English Department)
- Madras College Pipe Band
- Madras Rugby Club
- Mental Health and Exercise Coaching Partnership with Madras College
- Minor Injuries, St Andrews Community Hospital
- Mums on the Run
- NE Fife District Scouts
- Neil McVicar
- North East Fife Christian Workers (K2)
- Operation Heart Start
- Pass it on Peeps
- Pilgrim Care (St David’s Hub)
- RHET Fife Countryside Initiative
- Rymonth House (Ark Housing Association)
- Saints Nursery
- Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery
- St Andrews Colts Football Club
- St Andrews Environmental Network – The Eco Hub
- St Andrews Friends of Guiding
- St Andrews in Bloom
- St Andrews Men’s Shed
- St Andrews Probus Club
- St Andrews Tennis Club
- Step Rock
- Storehouse St Andrews
- Strathkinness Community Park Project
- Strathkinness Community Trust
- Strathkinness Playgroup
- Tay Trampoline Club