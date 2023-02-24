St Andrews Ball: Full list of groups benefiting from glittering £60,000 fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tens of thousands of pounds raised at the first St Andrews Ball since Covid will benefit organisations across Fife.

The 2022 black tie dinner at the Old Course Hotel in November raised £60,000 – almost double the total amassed in 2018.

Previously known as the St Andrews Midsummers Ball, the event has been a fixture on the local social calendar since 2008.

It is organised by 10 St Andrews business women keen to raise funds for groups that support children in the community.

Most of the money comes from a raffle held during the ball in November, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Over the years, they have contributed to the upgrade of the St Andrews scout hall, a Christmas party for toddlers at the Cosmos and towards the cost of a new beach wheelchair.

Generosity of those who donate is ‘overwhelming’

This year, 65 different projects will benefit, including sports teams, youth groups and charities.

One of the organisers Louise Fraser, of Fraser Gallery in St Andrews, said: “Our end game is simple – to help some very good causes locally who, without our help, might not be able to do what they do.

This is the first year that Kirkcaldy Wee Blues Coaches have delivered training twice a week for Wee Blues from P3 – P7…. Posted by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on Wednesday, 8 February 2023

“We are indebted to the many organisations, large and small, local and not-so-local as well as private individuals, who continue to donate auction prizes, sponsorship and all sorts.

“It really is overwhelming.”

She added: “Over the years we have given financial assistance to a great many organisations.

“And we are so incredibly proud of how a small cash injection can make the world of difference.”

Full list of St Andrews Ball recipients – including reaction

The St Andrews Ball funding recipients this year are:

We are delighted to have received such an amazing donation from The St Andrews Ball We look forward to receiving our… Posted by Families First – St Andrews on Friday, 3 February 2023

Thanks to the St Andrews Ball and it’s supporters for the donation towards the new reclining beach wheelchairs for 2023… Posted by Hamish McHamish Foundation on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Thank you St Andrews Ball ! We asked for a bit of help with our return to the Town Hall and you said :YES! Posted by Haydays Fife . charity number Sco45160 on Friday, 3 February 2023

We at St Andrews Men's Shed are very grateful to have been granted funds by The St Andrews Ball 2022 and the Old Course… Posted by St Andrews Men's Shed on Friday, 3 February 2023

We’d like to say a massive thank you to The St Andrews Ball for a donation to the club or £1250.00!! We are so grateful… Posted by Tay Trampoline Club on Tuesday, 14 February 2023