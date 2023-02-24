LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn’t for everyone, but it’s put the smile back on my face

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are days when I look in the mirror and feel great. And then there are the days when I feel like I have aged way too quickly and I haven’t even had the time to notice it.

Recently I have seen someone very tired looking staring back at me.

Maybe it’s the weather. Maybe I have actually just aged. But there’s no getting away from the fact that I’m not as fresh-faced as I used to be.

So here’s my secret: this is where Botox comes in.

I have had Botox a few times now and I’ve always been happy with the results.

It had been a while though.

So after the Christmas and New Year madness I decided it was time for a top up on the forehead and the crow’s feet.

There are those who say that lines define you. That laughter lines are natural. And that’s true. But there’s natural and then there’s lines that drag you down, and they’re the ones I wanted to iron out.

As well as Botox I had a little lift in my cheeks because these lose volume as you get older too.

They’re just subtle changes but I feel a whole lot better because of them.

Botox isn’t for everyone – but I’m not everyone

A lot of people are against getting these things done.

My mum for instance. She hates it and tells me I should ‘Grow old gracefully’.

I understand. Each to their own.

But the way I see it you can still get older gracefully, while looking like a better version of yourself.

I should say, this is not something I rushed into.

And if you are thinking of getting any aesthetics done, my advice is do your homework.

Make sure you do the research into who you are going to visit. Check their qualifications. Get someone who does what’s right for YOUR face.

Personally I always feel safe with the nurse who does my Botox. Her NHS experience reassures me. But there are a lot of people out there doing this kind of thing who haven’t really had the proper training, so it’s worth getting opinions from people you trust.

As with most things, word of mouth is often the best way of getting a good recommendation.

And for those of you wondering, it isn’t sore. It really is just a little nip.

It can take a few weeks to see the proper results. But already it’s boosted my confidence. I am starting to feel a bit more like ‘me’.

Now, what’s next? A bum lift? A boob job?

Actually there’s no need for that, the rest of me is doing fine with what nature gave me.