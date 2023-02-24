Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about ’90s Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about ’90s Dunfermline

By Andrew Welsh
February 24 2023, 10.18am
Dunfermline fans in the Norrie McCathie stand before the match, 2016. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline fans in the Norrie McCathie stand before the match, 2016. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Fife, families and football – three words that sum up a play being given its world premiere next week.

All are themes at the heart of Mike Gibb’s Walking Down The Halbeath Road, which is being staged for the first time at the Alhambra in Dunfermline on Thursday.

Set in the 1990s, the fictional piece centres on a family from the town’s Abbeyview housing estate, as seen through the prism of one of Dunfermline Athletic’s most momentous real-life seasons.

It was halfway through the Pars’ title-winning 1995-96 campaign that the club and its followers had to deal with the sudden death of their inspirational captain Norrie McCathie.

Aged just 34, the long-serving defender succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning at home alongside girlfriend Amanda Burns – just four years after East End Park had been rocked by the passing of Big Country frontman and Athletic superfan Stuart Adamson.

Jim Leishman at a memorial event held at East End Park for Pars skipper, Norrie McCathie. Image: DC Thomson.

Mike first started developing his script out of ideas originally intended for a musical featuring songs by Michael Marra, which was abandoned following the Dundee troubadour’s death in 2012.

He explains how he worked the ups and downs of a turbulent season, including the tragic events of January 8 1996, into a play that takes its title from a long-time East End terrace anthem – while consciously steering clear of an overblown account of its on-field twists and turns.

‘It’s a family story’

“I still had a storyline in the background of this family, the father of which spends his life telling everybody how he used to play for the local football team and broke his leg, and there’s a lot more to it than he admits,” says the Aberdeen-based writer.

“I said ‘I think it would work very well in a Dunfermline setting, set in the East Port Bar, with the Dunfermline fans, and also in this house in Abbeyview’. More than that, to set it against the background of the ’95-’96 season.

“You’ve got the trials and tribulations of a family – problems with the two sons and so on – set against the season which starts so well, then has a wee dip, and then Norrie McCathie dies.

Dunfermline fans mark out a number 4, Norrie McCathie’s shirt number, in tribute at a memorial game in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

“Then they pick up again, and it comes to the famous second-last game at Tannadice. It’s all interwoven through it, but it’s still a family story.

“There’s quite a lot that people who are not necessarily football fans, but are interested in Dunfermline, would identify with.”

Having written three books for the Pars Supporters Trust, animal welfare campaigner Mike is well placed to tackle DAFC’s emotional charge to glory under Scottish Cup-winning ex-player Bert Paton.

Directed by Glasgow-based actor and set designer Calum Beaton, from Rabbithole Theatre, Walking Down The Halbeath Road is being performed over three nights by a nine-strong community cast.

Playwright Mike Gibb, the man behind the Pars-inspired play.

Ahead of the curtain going up on Thursday, a host of Dunfermline legends will be in the spotlight at the Alhambra as they reflect on their achievements 27 years ago.

Now aged 80, Paton is due to take part in a Q&A at the Canmore Street theatre hosted by BBC Scotland football reporter Brian McLauchlin.

Joining the High Valleyfield-born ex-manager will be his former players Andy Smith, Marc Millar, Andy Tod and Jackie McNamara.

Walking Down The Halbeath Road will be shown from March 2-4, with tickets available from Alhambra Theatre website.

