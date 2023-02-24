‘Nerdy women’ celebrated at this year’s Dundee Women’s Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exhibition on the history of female transport workers and a film about “nerdy women” are among the highlights of this year’s Dundee Women’s Festival (DWF), which returns next month.

Based around International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, organisers bring a packed two-week programme of music, dance, workshops and more.

At the Keiller Centre, Neon Digital Arts presents Geek Girls, a documentary on how female nerds struggle and thrive in male-dominated scenes such as professional computer gaming, cosplay and even rocket science.

Elsewhere, Dundee Museum of Transport joins proceedings for DWF’s 23rd year with its first exhibit on female workers through the ages.

The Market Street visitor attraction reopens with the Women in Transport display after its winter break on March 1.

‘Transport-related jobs aren’t just for men’

During the festival, the museum is also putting on a series of Girls Nights for young people to come and design, build and race balloon-powered Lego cars.

In a statement, the museum says its aim is to inspire women and girls, adding: “We have searched our collections for hidden histories and opened our doors to local stories of inspiring women.

“We want to demonstrate that transport-related jobs and careers aren’t just for men.”

Many events are free to join, though may require online booking, including a talk titled Women and Māori Culture, delivered by Scone resident Ereti Mitchell, president of the New Zealand Society Scotland.

DCA, meanwhile, presents a screening with discussion of 3,000 Nights, a film featuring the struggles of an unjustly incarcerated Palestinian teacher who gives birth in an Israeli prison.

Its subject matter chimes with the festival’s theme for 2023, Women Emerging Stronger.

Participating venues across the city include the Dundee University, Verdant Works and Caird Hall, which is hosting backstage tours – its Marryat Hall is named after Sir James Caird’s sister Emily Grace, who was instrumental in ensuring the building was completed.

Some events are designed to help women improve their resilience, whether through sessions on developing practical skills or taking up activities such as sports or creative writing.

Ainetheon director emerging from ‘dark’ experience

And it is not just the City of Discovery hosting events, as gallery and studio space Ainetheon Arts celebrates its return to Kirriemuir, home of the venue’s managing director Annie McLean.

After a couple of years based in Coupar Angus, Ainetheon’s resident artist has found new premises opposite the Gateway to the Glens Museum.

As well as open studio events, opening exhibition Places, Spaces and Everything In-Between features local women artists including Liz Dulley and Elizabeth Watson.

While Annie points out that Ainetheon Arts remains woman-led, the festival’s slogan especially chimes with her, not least as losing her youngest daughter in 2020 was a catalyst to returning to life as a professional artist.

“Their theme could easily apply to most of the female artists I have exhibiting in our March exhibition,” she says.

“Through my own return I have not only emerged from a dark painful experience, but I have been able to support other artists emerging from the difficulties of rebuilding oneself after Covid.”

Dundee Women’s Festival runs from March 2-19. See dundeewomensfestival.org.uk for more details