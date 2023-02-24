Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I’ll do same on pitch to beat relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I’ll do same on pitch to beat relegation

By Eric Nicolson
February 24 2023, 10.43am
Liam Fox believes keeping the faith is the path to Premiership safety for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox believes keeping the faith is the path to Premiership safety for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Owner Mark Ogren has decided not to rip things up and start again as far as the Dundee United dugout is concerned.

And head coach, Liam Fox is a disciple of the same mantra as he prepares to lead his team into a season-defining Premiership basement battle in the Highlands.

Ogren delivered a ‘no change’ verdict at United’s AGM and in a DUTV interview amid supporter calls for Fox and sporting director, Tony Asghar to be sacked on the back of a form slump and a dispiriting end to the January transfer window.

Now the Tangerines’ boss will be adhering to his principles for the clash with Ross County on Saturday.

“I believe we have to stick to what we have been doing and how we have been working with the players,” said Fox.

Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
Dundee United boss Liam Fox on the training ground: Image: SNS

“I have worked with a lot of people and under people who, when they go through a sticky period, they start to chop and change.

“My experience is that is just clouds people’s judgements and makes things even more confused.

“There is clarity and we can hammer home what we have been doing.

“I think there have been spells in games where the performance has been good.

“Have we picked up as many points as we have deserved?  I don’t think we have, but we need to do something about it because we need the points.”

On Ogren’s attempt to take the pressure off him earlier this week, Fox said: “It is good from the chairman to come out and say that personally.

“I am also under no illusions that football can change quickly.

“Twenty-four hours in football is a long time.

“I believe in the players and in what I am doing.

Tony Asghar, left, and Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

“If we keep working the way we are working we will get our rewards at the end of it and get away from relegation.

“I believe that.

“We have stuck to our messages and work. There will be no radical changes.

“We are also short of bodies with injury as well.

“Moments like this you need to stick to what you believe in and that is what we are doing.”

Fox believes United’s Premiership predicament can improve quickly, as one of their relegation rivals have just shown.

“The league is so tight and one win could lift you up a couple of places in the league,” he said.

“Look at Motherwell with two back-to-back results. Fair play to them.

“We always try not to get too high or low but we know we are getting to the point where games are starting to run out.

“We know we need performances and if we get them then we need to take something from the games.”

“This is a big one for both teams.”

Meanwhile, there is no sign of a free agent striker arriving at Tannadice.

“We are just rolling with what we have got,” said Fox. “Fletch (Steven Fletcher) has been brilliant for us and we need others to chip in with goals.

“We will keep trying to get the best out of the group and do everything we can to make them better.”

