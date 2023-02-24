Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I’ll do same on pitch to beat relegation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owner Mark Ogren has decided not to rip things up and start again as far as the Dundee United dugout is concerned.

And head coach, Liam Fox is a disciple of the same mantra as he prepares to lead his team into a season-defining Premiership basement battle in the Highlands.

Ogren delivered a ‘no change’ verdict at United’s AGM and in a DUTV interview amid supporter calls for Fox and sporting director, Tony Asghar to be sacked on the back of a form slump and a dispiriting end to the January transfer window.

Now the Tangerines’ boss will be adhering to his principles for the clash with Ross County on Saturday.

“I believe we have to stick to what we have been doing and how we have been working with the players,” said Fox.

“I have worked with a lot of people and under people who, when they go through a sticky period, they start to chop and change.

“My experience is that is just clouds people’s judgements and makes things even more confused.

“There is clarity and we can hammer home what we have been doing.

“I think there have been spells in games where the performance has been good.

“Have we picked up as many points as we have deserved? I don’t think we have, but we need to do something about it because we need the points.”

On Ogren’s attempt to take the pressure off him earlier this week, Fox said: “It is good from the chairman to come out and say that personally.

“I am also under no illusions that football can change quickly.

“Twenty-four hours in football is a long time.

“I believe in the players and in what I am doing.

“If we keep working the way we are working we will get our rewards at the end of it and get away from relegation.

“I believe that.

“We have stuck to our messages and work. There will be no radical changes.

“We are also short of bodies with injury as well.

“Moments like this you need to stick to what you believe in and that is what we are doing.”

Fox believes United’s Premiership predicament can improve quickly, as one of their relegation rivals have just shown.

“The league is so tight and one win could lift you up a couple of places in the league,” he said.

“Look at Motherwell with two back-to-back results. Fair play to them.

Two wins out of two 👏 pic.twitter.com/CgqNK8eYeY — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 19, 2023

“We always try not to get too high or low but we know we are getting to the point where games are starting to run out.

“We know we need performances and if we get them then we need to take something from the games.”

“This is a big one for both teams.”

Meanwhile, there is no sign of a free agent striker arriving at Tannadice.

“We are just rolling with what we have got,” said Fox. “Fletch (Steven Fletcher) has been brilliant for us and we need others to chip in with goals.

“We will keep trying to get the best out of the group and do everything we can to make them better.”