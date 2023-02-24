Pair charged over series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee and Tayport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman have been charged over a series of break-ins and thefts in Dundee and Tayport.

The man, 53, and the 54-year-old woman, were arrested following a spate of incidents at the weekend (February 18 and 19).

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The incidents included break-ins to a shop, houses and a vehicle in the Perth Road, Old Glamis Road, Baxter Park Terrace and Shepherds Loan areas of Dundee.”

There was also a break-in reported at a house in Tayport.

The pair are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.