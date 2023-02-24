Pair charged over series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee and Tayport By Ben MacDonald February 24 2023, 10.51am 0 Incidents took place in areas including Old Glamis Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man and a woman have been charged over a series of break-ins and thefts in Dundee and Tayport. The man, 53, and the 54-year-old woman, were arrested following a spate of incidents at the weekend (February 18 and 19). A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The incidents included break-ins to a shop, houses and a vehicle in the Perth Road, Old Glamis Road, Baxter Park Terrace and Shepherds Loan areas of Dundee.” There was also a break-in reported at a house in Tayport. The pair are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat Hunter found not guilty in killing near Dundee as shooting agent's conviction revealed Chef jailed after threat to slash partner's face 'like The Joker' in Dundee Succession ending confirmed as Dundee's Brian Cox prepares to say farewell to Logan Roy 2 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise Most Read 1 Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex 2 Body found at Fife beauty spot 3 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold 4 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks 5 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… 7 7 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 8 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months 9 Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat 10 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer More from The Courier LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think? Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead… Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday 8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all Editor's Picks JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one? Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court verdict Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 10 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants