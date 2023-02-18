Liam Fox accepts Dundee United manager ‘scrutiny’ but bullish boss insists he is the right man for the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox accepts Dundee United manager ‘scrutiny’ but bullish boss insists he is the right man for the job

By Alan Temple
February 18 2023, 6.21pm Updated: February 18 2023, 7.58pm
A dejected Liam Fox. Image: SNS
A dejected Liam Fox. Image: SNS

Liam Fox accepts that his position will come under “scrutiny” after Dundee United slipped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

However, the Tannadice head coach remains adamant that he IS the right man to lead the Tangerines away from the Premiership drop-zone.

A Stevie May double condemned the Terrors to a 2-1 reverse, rendering Dylan Levitt’s sumptuous curling effort futile.

United remain one point behind Ross County.

The relegation rivals clash in Dingwall next Saturday.

A stony faced Mark Ogren was in attendance. Image: SNS

There were audible chants calling for Fox to go during the defeat.

Asked if he feared for his job, he replied: “Any manager’s position at any club comes under scrutiny when you’re on the kind of run we’re on.

So I accept that. There’s no issue there for me.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I still feel I am the man to get the club where we need to be — I have no doubt in my mind.

“We are frustrated, we’re disappointed and we’re angry.

“We are still bottom of the table and I’m not hiding from that but we’ll keep working and I believe the harder you work, the more breaks you’ll get.”

Double-whammy

St Johnstone’s winner bordered on the farcical.

United keeper Mark Birighitti dallied on a Charlie Mulgrew pass-back, allowing May to TACKLE the ball into the net.

The Australia international — clutching his shoulder — was immediately replaced by Jack Newman and Fox believes the injury could keep Birighitti out for a period of time.

“Mark knows he made a mistake,” said Fox. “It was a strange decision because it’s not something we ask them to do. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, players can make bad decisions.

“Today we have been punished for it. We have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Birighitti was substituted clutching his shoulder after his moment of madness. Image: SNS

Fox added: “We have a real issue with Mark long-term as well so it’s a double-whammy. He’s potentially dislocated his shoulder, that’s what the medical staff are saying.

“We might have to look at another keeper (emergency loan or free agent) because a couple of the younger keepers at the club are injured too. We only have Jack Newman.

“That’s something we’ll have to look at in the next few days.”

“We gave the points away”

Fox’s was heartened by the overall performance of his team, with United — deployed in a 4-3-3 from the first time in his tenure — displaying for more tempo and impetus.

That only makes the denouement of the contest even more maddening.

“It’s massively frustrating — it’s very difficult to take given how much the players put into the game,” he added. “I’d like to be talking about the performance of Kai Fotheringham, Dylan Levitt’s goal or coming back to get a point.

“But we’re not. We gave the points away without having to make St Johnstone work for it.”

