Dundee United in Glenn Middleton injury sweat as winger is sent for scan

By Alan Temple
February 16 2023, 10.23pm
Glenn Middleton has enjoyed spells of excellent for for United this term. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton has enjoyed spells of excellent for for United this term. Image: SNS

Dundee United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a hamstring injury to Glenn Middleton.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone forward is deemed “a doubt” for Saturday’s Premiership showdown with the Saintees at Tannadice.

After complaining of pain this week, Middleton was dispatched for a scan on Thursday.

A recovery timeframe is expected to become clearer on Friday.

Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner rather than later because he is a big part of the team going forward.

Liam Fox

Jamie McGrath is available this weekend after recovering from a hamstring complaint, while Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett are both out with the same issue.

“There is an issue with Glenn’s hamstring,” said Fox. “At this moment in time, he will be doubtful for the weekend.

“He went for a scan on Thursday and we’ll get news with that.

“We have a couple of wee knocks and niggles to take our time with. I will give them as much time as I possibly can. We are running low on bodies but that brings an opportunity to other players.

Sometimes when your back is against the wall, people need to step up. That is where we are at.”

Fox did, however, move to assuage fears on social media that the winger’s absence could extend to MONTHS on the sidelines.

“We are hoping it is not that bad,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner rather than later because he is a big part of the team going forward.”

Jack Ross return?

Meanwhile, Fox is adamant Jack Ross will be “a success in whatever he decides to do” after the former United boss was reportedly placed on a three-man shortlist for the vacant Motherwell job.

Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Ross has been out of work since leaving Tannadice on August 31 on the back of a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Celtic.

Fox served as Ross’ assistant before ultimately succeeding him.

“I spoke to Jack a couple of weeks ago — I had a good catch-up with him,” said Fox. “Whatever Jack decides to do, he will come back and be really good.

“He is a top, top guy and a very good manager. When Jack decides the time is right for him, then I am in no doubt he will be a success in whatever he decides to do.”

