Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown

Jamie McGrath and Aziz Behich are both in contention to start Dundee United’s crucial Premiership clash against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines currently prop up the division and desperately need a positive result against their Tayside rivals following a morale-sapping Scottish Cup exit against Kilmarnock last weekend.

McGrath missed that meek defeat with a hamstring strain picked up during the warm-up at Tynecastle on February 4.

Behich, meanwhile, stuck the bar after entering the fray as a second-half substitute. That was his first appearance since January 29 after being granted a period of leave for personal reasons.

And head coach Liam Fox is delighted to have both back.

“Jamie McGrath is back training again so he will be back for the weekend,” said Fox. “That is a great boost. He was in very good form before his hamstring injury — he was brilliant.

“He has suffered a few knocks and niggles since the World Cup break so it will be great for us to get him back in the team.

“Aziz (Behich) will be available again too. He only arrived back in the country just before the Kilmarnock game so made the bench. But he will be ready for the St Johnstone game.”

Learning curve

Meanwhile, Fox has revealed that he had a heart-to-heart with on-loan Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina following his red card against Killie.

The French teenager was enjoying a fine debut for the Terrors before picking up a second booking for hauling down the wily Kyle Vassell.

Loick needs to learn and needs to learn quickly. I like my defenders being aggressive and being tight, but you have to learn the right moments. Liam Fox

Fox described the mistake as a “steep, harsh learning curve” but will not allow that moment of inexperience to cloud an otherwise promising showing.

“I had a good chat with Loick about the game and told him his performance was very good,” continued Fox. “He was strong, imposing, good on the ball and was comfortable in one-v-one situations.

“The red card overshadowed what was a very good debut and there’s no doubt he’s a player who will help us.

“He did everything we asked of him and will only get better.”

However, Fox acknowledges that the player must learn swiftly — and reckons the onus is on the United staff to make sure that happens.

“The red card was a very steep and harsh learning curve,” added Fox. “Loick needs to learn and needs to learn quickly.

“I like my defenders being aggressive and being tight, but you have to learn the right moments.

“We knew that, because of his age and physicality, that he would take time, but he will learn when to be aggressive and when not to be.

“It’s all part of the learning process and it’s my job and the staff’s job to help him recognise that.”