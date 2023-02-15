Kia XCeed is a smart looking hatchback/SUV crossover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kia XCeed takes the standard Ceed hatchback and throws in a twist of SUV styling.

Ride height is raised. Plastic wheel arches add a bit of ruggedness. And there are bigger bumpers and a set of roof rails.

The suspension has been softened for extra comfort as well. Coupled with the extra ride height, this means the Xceed can make its way up a forestry track but it’s in no way, shape or form an off road vehicle.

It’s slightly longer than the standard Ceed too, meaning there’s slightly more interior space and a bigger boot.

Prices

Prices start at a little over £22,000 and top out just shy of £33,000. There are two petrol engines, a 1.0 litre with 120hp and a 160hp 1.5 litre. You can also go for a plug-in hybrid that can cover up to 30 miles on battery power.

That’s a pretty good range and means with diligent charging you can do everyday journeys without using any petrol.

I spent a week with the 1.5 litre model in top spec GT-Line S trim. This is far from the cheapest version of the XCeed but it came with all bells and whistles. Both front and rear seats were heated, as was the steering wheel.

Given the time of year this made drivers and passengers happy when getting going on a cold Scottish day. A panoramic sunroof brightened up what is quite a dark interior, and there was keyless entry and start-up as well as a larger 12.3in touchscreen and wireless phone charging.

The larger petrol engine gets the car from 0-60mph in a speedy 8.7 seconds. Economy is decent too. Over a week of mixed driving that took me through Perthshire, Angus and up to Fraserburgh I averaged around 45mpg.

Driving

The XCeed’s softer suspension tackled rural Aberdeenshire’s somewhat potholey roads well enough. It doesn’t float over bumps like a Range Rover but nor does it crash into them like a hot hatch.

Despite the more relaxed suspension set up, the Kia XCeed handles well enough. It’s not as dynamic as a Ford Focus but it grips nicely with little in the way of body roll.

Even at 70mph the engine is smooth and quiet and the XCeed is a comfortable car to cover long distances in.

The interior is dark but well laid out and has all the creature comforts you could want. There are buttons and dials for heating controls rather than a fiddly touchscreen.

An extra 44mm of ride height makes the car slightly easier than the standard Ceed to get in and out of. It also gives the driver a more commanding view of the road.

Practicality

Front passengers have loads of space, while room in the back is about average for this type of car. Children and small adults will be fine but tall people might struggle. It’s perfect for the type of young family Kia expects will be the target market for this car.

At 426 litres, boot space is absolutely excellent and is better than almost any of its direct rivals. Large door bins mean there’s plenty of stowage space in the cabin as well.

Kia has a strong reputation for reliability so the XCeed shouldn’t let you down. Backing that up is the company’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.

The Kia XCeed is competent at almost everything. It’s small enough to be nimble around town. It’s suitable for long motorway journeys. It can handle twisting B roads without getting out of shape. It’s good looking as well.

It’s a talented all-rounder that’s ideal for young families.

Facts

Price: £30,395

0-60mph: 8.7 seconds

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 44.8mpg

CO2 emissions: 143g/km