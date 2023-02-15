Kia XCeed is a smart looking hatchback/SUV crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kia XCeed is a smart looking hatchback/SUV crossover

By Jack McKeown
February 15 2023, 9.40am
The Kia XCeed is a good looking crossover. Image: Kia
The Kia XCeed is a good looking crossover. Image: Kia

The Kia XCeed takes the standard Ceed hatchback and throws in a twist of SUV styling.

Ride height is raised. Plastic wheel arches add a bit of ruggedness. And there are bigger bumpers and a set of roof rails.

The suspension has been softened for extra comfort as well. Coupled with the extra ride height, this means the Xceed can make its way up a forestry track but it’s in no way, shape or form an off road vehicle.

It’s slightly longer than the standard Ceed too, meaning there’s slightly more interior space and a bigger boot.

Prices

Prices start at a little over £22,000 and top out just shy of £33,000. There are two petrol engines, a 1.0 litre with 120hp and a 160hp 1.5 litre. You can also go for a plug-in hybrid that can cover up to 30 miles on battery power.

That’s a pretty good range and means with diligent charging you can do everyday journeys without using any petrol.

The Kia XCeed is a good all rounder. Image: Kia.

I spent a week with the 1.5 litre model in top spec GT-Line S trim. This is far from the cheapest version of the XCeed but it came with all bells and whistles. Both front and rear seats were heated, as was the steering wheel.

Given the time of year this made drivers and passengers happy when getting going on a cold Scottish day. A panoramic sunroof brightened up what is quite a dark interior, and there was keyless entry and start-up as well as a larger 12.3in touchscreen and wireless phone charging.

The interior is well laid out. Image: Kia.

The larger petrol engine gets the car from 0-60mph in a speedy 8.7 seconds. Economy is decent too. Over a week of mixed driving that took me through Perthshire, Angus and up to Fraserburgh I averaged around 45mpg.

Driving

The XCeed’s softer suspension tackled rural Aberdeenshire’s somewhat potholey roads well enough. It doesn’t float over bumps like a Range Rover but nor does it crash into them like a hot hatch.

Despite the more relaxed suspension set up, the Kia XCeed handles well enough. It’s not as dynamic as a Ford Focus but it grips nicely with little in the way of body roll.

On the road. Image: Kia.

Even at 70mph the engine is smooth and quiet and the XCeed is a comfortable car to cover long distances in.

The interior is dark but well laid out and has all the creature comforts you could want. There are buttons and dials for heating controls rather than a fiddly touchscreen.

An extra 44mm of ride height makes the car slightly easier than the standard Ceed to get in and out of. It also gives the driver a more commanding view of the road.

Practicality

Front passengers have loads of space, while room in the back is about average for this type of car. Children and small adults will be fine but tall people might struggle. It’s perfect for the type of young family Kia expects will be the target market for this car.

At 426 litres, boot space is absolutely excellent and is better than almost any of its direct rivals. Large door bins mean there’s plenty of stowage space in the cabin as well.

The XCeed has a large boot. Image: Kia.

Kia has a strong reputation for reliability so the XCeed shouldn’t let you down. Backing that up is the company’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.

The Kia XCeed is competent at almost everything. It’s small enough to be nimble around town. It’s suitable for long motorway journeys. It can handle twisting B roads without getting out of shape. It’s good looking as well.

It’s a talented all-rounder that’s ideal for young families.

The Kia XCeed. Image: Kia.

Facts

Price: £30,395

0-60mph: 8.7 seconds

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 44.8mpg

CO2 emissions: 143g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Motoring

The hydrogen truck was driven right to the Scottish border
UK-built hydrogen-electric truck manages 350 miles on a single tank
Traffic on the M4 motorway at Bridgend in Wales during wet weather. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Drivers could save up to £65 per year on insurance by paying upfront
Volkswagen has been testing the Touareg in Sweden
Volkswagen’s new Touareg enters final testing stage
London is the world’s slowest and second most expensive city to drive in, according to new research (Aaron Chown/PA)
London is world’s slowest and second-most expensive city to drive in – study
Department for Transport figures show 514 people were killed in crashes on roads in non built up areas with a 60mph limit in Britain in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Speeding on 60mph rural roads reaches six-year high – survey
Mini has unveiled its new Electric Convertible
Mini’s first electric Convertible arrives as limited-run special edition
People should have the courage to tell motorists to stop idling engines outside places such as schools, as part of efforts to tackle pollution, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said (Arcticphotoworks/Alamy/PA)
EU Parliament votes for 2035 new petrol and diesel car ban
The Ford badge has been relocated to the grille
What is Ford’s presence in the UK?
(Citroen)
Citroen’s C4 and C5 X models gain new tech and extra assistance systems
Around 1,300 UK jobs are being axed by Ford as part of a wider cull of roles across its European business amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ford scrapping 1,300 jobs in UK amid European overhaul

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented