Why Dundee United v St Johnstone is the biggest match of Liam Fox’s Tannadice tenure

By Alan Temple
February 16 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 17 2023, 12.25pm
Fox is adamant he can handle the pressure. Image: SNS
Fox is adamant he can handle the pressure. Image: SNS

The party line is clear: another game for Dundee United. Another opportunity to gather three precious points.

That approach from Liam Fox is entirely understandable, and correct.

The Tangerines cannot afford to become weighed down by the pressure and scrutiny of a fraught fight for Premiership survival. They have a job to do.

Nevertheless, football matches do not occur in a vacuum and, for a swathe of reasons — from the ‘Legends Day’ festivities to the visit of owner Mark Ogren — Saturday’s visit of Johnstone feels like a defining moment.

All being well, Fox will oversee more consequential games as United seek to avoid the drop.

The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time.
A bumper crowd is expected at Tannadice. Image: SNS

But this is the biggest to date.

Legends Day: Pride, pageantry and pressure

United are doing all they can to create a carnival atmosphere amid increasing antipathy among a portion of the fanbase.

‘Legends Day’ has been planned for several months. It isn’t a hastily arranged distraction to divert the attention of irked Arabs.

A PartyZone in the Hegarty Suite will host live music, face painting and photo opportunities. There will be a tifo display, a packed Shed and the icons of 1983 will be paraded prior to kick-off.

If United are going to kick-start their campaign, this would seem like a golden opportunity.

Such is the transient nature of football, the burgeoning feel-good factor following pivotal wins against Ross County and St Johnstone — as well as good performances in draws against Hearts and Hibs — seems a long time ago.

A few miserable results and a damp squib of a transfer window put paid to it.

In reply to a United tweet asking for song recommendations, replies included ‘Going Down’ by Ringo Starr, ‘Down Down’ by Status Quo and ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC.

That’s the mood on social media.

But a massive victory and proactive showing against the Saints this weekend, allied with a stimulative dose of nostalgia, may just rouse a little encouragement ahead of a relegation six-pointer in Dingwall next weekend.

The flip-side of that, of course, is defeat on this particular stage will be even harder to take; a galling juxtaposition between the glories of yesteryear and this precarious situation 40 years later.

Mark Ogren is in town

Despite being based in Minnesota, Ogren is far from unaware of pressing issues.

The idea that Ogren is somehow ignorant of the realities at United — simply accepting cushioned feedback from his individuals on the ground — is vaguely insulting to a capable businessman.

However, it WOULD be fair to say that dissatisfaction hits differently when you are inside the stadium.

United owner and chairman Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

Ogren touches down from the United States on Friday and, barring a few pleasantries, the first act of his visit will be attending Saturday’s showdown.

Defeat against their Tayside foes would represent a bracing start to a packed schedule. It would prompt renewed rancour from the stands and leave him in no doubt regarding the depth of feeling.

Should United fall further adrift at the foot of the table, it would also characterise the nature of his conversations with supporters at the upcoming DUSG (Dundee United Supporters’ Group) meeting and AGM.

A win would not silence tough questions — many issues go beyond one victory — but defeat would certainly exacerbate the incredulity.

St Johnstone being the visitors

Whether or not United vs St Johnstone is a “derby” has gone from a hearty debate to something of a social media meme.

So let’s steer clear of that meaningless technicality.

However, it is undoubtedly a Tayside rivalry and — although scarcely-merited, given their respective fortunes over the last decade or so — one that Arabs expect to emerge victorious from.

St Johnstone won on their last visit to Tannadice. Image: SNS

A handy triumph would be one to relish.

A defeat would truly stick in the craw.

And with more than 1,200 Saints fans making the short trip up the A90, there will be a fulsome following just waiting to luxuriating in Tangerine misery, should things go the way of the visitors.

Motherwell’s ‘new manager’ bounce

The last thing United needed was to see Motherwell claim a 2-1 win over St Mirren.

The last thing Fox needed was to see The Steelmen seemingly benefit from a change in the dugout.

Former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is in interim charge at Motherwell. Image: SNS

United are now isolated at the foot of the Premiership — they were previously level with Motherwell — and one point behind County.

They do boast a game in hand which would, in theory, see them move to joint-ninth. But winning that rearranged clash at Livingston is FAR from a foregone conclusion. The Terrors haven’t won a league match at Almonvdale since February 2005.

If the situation was not clear already — and, in fairness, no-one within the dressing room at Tannadice is in denial — then it is now stark.

United have 42 points left to play for and they must start racking them up.

