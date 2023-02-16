Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship with owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox hopes Dundee United can put on a show for visiting owner Mark Ogren this weekend — with the Tannadice head coach adamant he can shoulder the burden of a relegation dogfight.

United’s Minnesota-based chairman will touch down in Scotland on Friday ahead of a packed schedule of business.

Ogren will attend the upcoming AGM and DUSG (Dundee United Supporters’ Group) meeting, discuss budgets and a swathe of other issues with sporting director Tony Asghar and enjoy plenty of face-time with Fox.

And Fox says that will represent the continuation of a positive, regular dialogue with the American businessman.

Before all that, Ogren will be in the stand for Saturday’s Premiership showdown against St Johnstone, toasting the Premier Division champions of 1983 on “Legends Days” at Tannadice.

“I have regular contact with the chairman on Zoom and via text,” said Fox. “He was always planning to come over now; it has been in the diary for a while.

“I will sit down with him, we’ll have a bit of lunch or a cup of tea and catch up on everything.

“This is the first experience of having a chairman overseas but he is in regular contact and it’s not really any different for me.

“We speak regularly and it’s just something we get on with.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result on Saturday when he’s here.”

Overnight

In order to get that positive result, Fox knows a marked improvement is required from last weekend’s miserable Scottish Cup exit against Kilmarnock.

📽️ @dundeeunitedfc v @KilmarnockFC A Kyle Vassell goal was the the difference between Dundee United and Kilmarnock yesterday, as the away side sealed their place in the Quarter-Finals. #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/2qPHhdnvqS — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 12, 2023

Fox pulled no punches in the aftermath, challenging his stars to showcase “personality and bravery”.

“I talked about character and personality because when you’re a footballer, especially after a few bad results when people are getting on your backs, you need to show it,” he added.

“It’s about trusting yourself and sticking to the things you work on every day.

“You don’t just become a bad player overnight. Players are here because they are good players — a few bad passes or a few below-par games doesn’t change that.”

Responsibility

However, Fox is well aware that, if he cannot mastermind a revival, the blame will ultimately lie at his door.

And the former Hearts and Livingston coach insists he is big enough to handle the scrutiny.

“All I ask of the players is to do what’s being asked of them,” continued Fox. “If they execute it and it doesn’t go right, then that’s on me. Part of my job is to take that pressure off them; that’s how I see it.

“I have been in the game a long time and have worked with a lot of managers and coaches.

“But I need to do it my way. I am happy to take that responsibility.

“When a team is doing well, the players get the credit and when you’re not, it’s the manager — we all know that comes with the job.”