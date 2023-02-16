Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship with owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship with owner

By Alan Temple
February 16 2023, 8.00am
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren

Liam Fox hopes Dundee United can put on a show for visiting owner Mark Ogren this weekend — with the Tannadice head coach adamant he can shoulder the burden of a relegation dogfight.

United’s Minnesota-based chairman will touch down in Scotland on Friday ahead of a packed schedule of business.

Ogren will attend the upcoming AGM and DUSG (Dundee United Supporters’ Group) meeting, discuss budgets and a swathe of other issues with sporting director Tony Asghar and enjoy plenty of face-time with Fox.

And Fox says that will represent the continuation of a positive, regular dialogue with the American businessman.

Before all that, Ogren will be in the stand for Saturday’s Premiership showdown against St Johnstone, toasting the Premier Division champions of 1983 on “Legends Days” at Tannadice.

Mark Ogren arrives on Friday. Image: SNS

I have regular contact with the chairman on Zoom and via text,” said Fox. “He was always planning to come over now; it has been in the diary for a while.

“I will sit down with him, we’ll have a bit of lunch or a cup of tea and catch up on everything.

“This is the first experience of having a chairman overseas but he is in regular contact and it’s not really any different for me.

“We speak regularly and it’s just something we get on with.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result on Saturday when he’s here.”

Overnight

In order to get that positive result, Fox knows a marked improvement is required from last weekend’s miserable Scottish Cup exit against Kilmarnock.

Fox pulled no punches in the aftermath, challenging his stars to showcase “personality and bravery”.

“I talked about character and personality because when you’re a footballer, especially after a few bad results when people are getting on your backs, you need to show it,” he added.

“It’s about trusting yourself and sticking to the things you work on every day.

“You don’t just become a bad player overnight. Players are here because they are good players — a few bad passes or a few below-par games doesn’t change that.”

Responsibility

However, Fox is well aware that, if he cannot mastermind a revival, the blame will ultimately lie at his door.

And the former Hearts and Livingston coach insists he is big enough to handle the scrutiny.

Fox is comfortable with the pressure and scrutiny. Image: SNS

“All I ask of the players is to do what’s being asked of them,” continued Fox. “If they execute it and it doesn’t go right, then that’s on me. Part of my job is to take that pressure off them; that’s how I see it.

“I have been in the game a long time and have worked with a lot of managers and coaches.

“But I need to do it my way. I am happy to take that responsibility.

“When a team is doing well, the players get the credit and when you’re not, it’s the manager — we all know that comes with the job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
Fletcher cut a frustrated figure. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher in ‘don’t let your career pass you by’ warning as Dundee United…
Mark Ogren arrives on Friday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
2
Fox was furious with his side's showing. Image: SNS
Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox
3
Vassell heads home the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kilmarnock dump Tangerines…
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
Looking forward to the Scottish Cup tie with Kilmarnock: Djoum. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum takes Dundee United youngster under his wing: 'I want to help him…

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut
smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented