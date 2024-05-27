LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s secret weapon already emerging ahead of Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s secret weapon already emerging ahead of Premiership return

The Tangerines will have big backing from the stands this coming season.

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are going to have huge backing in the Premiership next season.

Surpassing last term’s season ticket total at this early stage is seriously impressive.

Huge credit to all the fans who have already put their hands in their pockets ahead of the new campaign.

I’m sure Jim Goodwin is delighted, too.

More money coming in can only help his budget during his summer rebuild.

But it’s not only a financial thing.

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Jim Goodwin with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

It’s a recruitment tool.

When trying to convince players that Dundee United is the club for them next season, he can point to a guaranteed 6,000-plus home crowd every single week.

What’s not to like for a prospective signing?

Buzzing Premiership

There’s plenty to like about United coming up for the rest of the division as well.

I’d bet there are plenty of Premiership clubs buzzing to see United replace Livingston.

All due respect to Livi and the job done by David Martindale, but there’s no comparison when it comes to fanbase.

Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
Dundee United fans show their support. Image: SNS.

United will take bigger supports up and down the country, filling away ends.

But there will also be plenty of fans across Scotland buzzing at the idea of an away day at Tannadice.

Just think of games like Dundee United v Aberdeen.

The Dons will bring down a big support, United will pack out the home end and the place will be bouncing.

It ticks all the boxes.

Home advantage

Though a big home crowd can work two ways!

United need to use it to their advantage.

It is called home advantage, after all.

Tannadice will be a huge asset says Lee Wilkie. Image: SNS

It is up to the Tangerines to get the crowd going and use the support to get them over the line in key matches.

They did do that at points last season. Though, there were other times when I don’t think they managed to. There were too many stodgy home performances in the Championship.

The times where they got after the opposition early, didn’t give visitors to Tannadice to bed into the game, that’s what got the crowd going.

More of that next season will be a huge asset for Dundee United.

Summer signings

Building that excitement is important as well and that means bringing in real quality over the summer.

It’s a big job for Jim Goodwin and I’m sure he’s got plenty of irons in the fire already.

Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dave Richards spent last season on loan with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dave Richards is the latest name to emerge as a target.

That’s an interesting one.

I can’t say I know too much about him.

He was at St Johnstone last season but didn’t make a single appearance and has largely been a No 2 throughout his career.

That he has been at Crewe Alexandra for nine years tells us he’s well thought of there, even if he didn’t play a huge amount. You don’t get kept on if you’re not a good pro.

Maybe he fancies stepping up to be a No 1 now or maybe Goodwin will have another goalie in his sights.

What is clear is that is a position Goodwin must get right – United know only too well what can happen if it’s not.

