LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s secret weapon already emerging ahead of Premiership return

Dundee United are going to have huge backing in the Premiership next season.

Surpassing last term’s season ticket total at this early stage is seriously impressive.

Huge credit to all the fans who have already put their hands in their pockets ahead of the new campaign.

I’m sure Jim Goodwin is delighted, too.

More money coming in can only help his budget during his summer rebuild.

But it’s not only a financial thing.

It’s a recruitment tool.

When trying to convince players that Dundee United is the club for them next season, he can point to a guaranteed 6,000-plus home crowd every single week.

What’s not to like for a prospective signing?

Buzzing Premiership

There’s plenty to like about United coming up for the rest of the division as well.

I’d bet there are plenty of Premiership clubs buzzing to see United replace Livingston.

All due respect to Livi and the job done by David Martindale, but there’s no comparison when it comes to fanbase.

United will take bigger supports up and down the country, filling away ends.

But there will also be plenty of fans across Scotland buzzing at the idea of an away day at Tannadice.

Just think of games like Dundee United v Aberdeen.

The Dons will bring down a big support, United will pack out the home end and the place will be bouncing.

It ticks all the boxes.

Home advantage

Though a big home crowd can work two ways!

United need to use it to their advantage.

It is called home advantage, after all.

It is up to the Tangerines to get the crowd going and use the support to get them over the line in key matches.

They did do that at points last season. Though, there were other times when I don’t think they managed to. There were too many stodgy home performances in the Championship.

The times where they got after the opposition early, didn’t give visitors to Tannadice to bed into the game, that’s what got the crowd going.

More of that next season will be a huge asset for Dundee United.

Summer signings

Building that excitement is important as well and that means bringing in real quality over the summer.

It’s a big job for Jim Goodwin and I’m sure he’s got plenty of irons in the fire already.

Dave Richards is the latest name to emerge as a target.

That’s an interesting one.

I can’t say I know too much about him.

He was at St Johnstone last season but didn’t make a single appearance and has largely been a No 2 throughout his career.

That he has been at Crewe Alexandra for nine years tells us he’s well thought of there, even if he didn’t play a huge amount. You don’t get kept on if you’re not a good pro.

Maybe he fancies stepping up to be a No 1 now or maybe Goodwin will have another goalie in his sights.

What is clear is that is a position Goodwin must get right – United know only too well what can happen if it’s not.