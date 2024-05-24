Dundee United Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side Appere left Tannadice in 2022 to sign for Northampton Town and has now joined up with a new English outfit. By Sean Hamilton May 24 2024, 2:31pm May 24 2024, 2:31pm Share Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4990758/ex-dundee-united-star-louis-appere-signs-for-english-league-one-side/ Copy Link 0 comment Former Dundee United striker Louis Appéré. Image: SNS Former Dundee United star Louis Appere has extended his stay in English football by signing for Stevenage. Appere came through the ranks at Tannadice and spent time on loan at Broughty Athletic before hitting the first team scene in 2019. After notching eight goals in two-and-a-half seasons – and playing a key role in United’s promotion campaign of 2019/20 – he moved south to Northampton Town in January 2022 and scored on his debut in a 1-0 win over Walsall. He scored nine times the following year as Northampton were promoted to League One, then added six last term as the Cobblers finished 14th. With his contract set to end, he has now been snapped up by another League One side in Stevenage, who finished ninth last season. The 25-year-old has been played as a striker and a winger at Northampton, as he was at Tannadice. Appere told Stevenage’s YouTube channel: “Stevenage have been doing well, they got promoted the same year as [Northampton]. “It’s just a really exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”
Conversation