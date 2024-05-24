Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side

Former Dundee United star Louis Appere has extended his stay in English football by signing for Stevenage.

Appere came through the ranks at Tannadice and spent time on loan at Broughty Athletic before hitting the first team scene in 2019.

After notching eight goals in two-and-a-half seasons – and playing a key role in United’s promotion campaign of 2019/20 – he moved south to Northampton Town in January 2022 and scored on his debut in a 1-0 win over Walsall.

He scored nine times the following year as Northampton were promoted to League One, then added six last term as the Cobblers finished 14th.

With his contract set to end, he has now been snapped up by another League One side in Stevenage, who finished ninth last season.

The 25-year-old has been played as a striker and a winger at Northampton, as he was at Tannadice.

Appere told Stevenage’s YouTube channel: “Stevenage have been doing well, they got promoted the same year as [Northampton].

“It’s just a really exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”