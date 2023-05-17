EXCLUSIVE: Louis Appere on the promotion pitch invasion and Sainsbury’s dash that made amends for Dundee United damp squib

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Appere on the promotion pitch invasion and Sainsbury’s dash that made amends for Dundee United damp squib

Appere was able to enjoy the celebrations with fans, friends and family, unlike in 2019/20

Louis Appere has made 23 goal contributions in 64 games. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Louis Appere’s previous taste of promotion glory was achieved against a backdrop of muted celebrations after a Covid-curtailed Championship campaign.

So, the former Dundee United star can be forgiven for lapping up every moment of the wild pitch invasion and champagne-soaked scenes that followed Northampton Town’s dramatic rise to League One.

The Cobblers’ season went to the wire last Monday, with Sam Hoskins’ screamer securing a 1-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers. That sealed third spot for Jon Brady’s men.

As it happened, a draw would have been enough for Northampton due to Stockport only drawing at Hartlepool. However, they weren’t to know that — particularly when news came through that County had been awarded a penalty.

After missing out on automatic promotion last season on goal difference, Appere laughed: “When we heard they had a penalty in the Hartlepool game — we still had about seven minutes to play — we were on the bench saying, “not again, it can’t happen!”

Making amends

But there would be no repeat of that last-day heartbreak and, as Craig Hicks’ full-time whistle blew, delirious Northampton fans surged onto the Prenton Park turf.

“I got absolutely swamped,” Appere told Courier Sport. “I knew my mum, dad and sister were down for the game. But then I turned around and saw them running about on the pitch. That was a nice moment.

I was part of the Dundee United team that won the Championship and we never really got the opportunity to celebrate that properly. It’s nice to be able to put that right, this time.

Appere in action for the Cobblers. Image: Shutterstock.

“I know this isn’t a league title — it’s promotion after coming third — but being able to celebrate with all the fans and get a sense of what it meant to everyone was really special. It would have been nice to do that at United, but obviously it wasn’t possible.

“I just made sure to really appreciate it this time.”

He added: “We won the league on a Bank Holiday Monday so, in terms of going out to celebrate, nowhere was open! But the boys ran in to Sainbury’s on the way back to the stadium to grab what we could. It was a good night.”

Praise for ex-Hibs boss

Appere has notched 12 goals and 11 assists in 64 appearances since making the move to Northampton for an undisclosed fee in January 2022. He has won favour with the fans with his tireless work ethic and eye for an important goal.

And with Fifer Kieron Bowie and ex-SPFL performers Jon Guthrie, Aaron McGowan, Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock for company, there is plenty of familiarity at Sixfields for Appere.

However, the 24-year-old reserved particular praise for Cobblers assistant Colin Calderwood, a former Scotland international who took the young attacker under his wing immediately.

Calderwood, pictured during a brief spell as Hibernian manager. Image: SNS

“Col (Colin Calderwood), the assistant, is Scottish and has been unbelievable with me,” continued Appere. “I still remember when I first joined, he invited me round to his house and showed me around the local area. It was a really nice touch.

“He knows what it’s like to be a young Scottish player moving down to England and did everything he could to help me settle. It’s a fantastic group of boys and they have all been really welcoming.

“The biggest reason I came down here was for regular game-time. It’s been a big adjustment but I live with my girlfriend, the family visit when they can and the football has gone pretty well.

“I’m glad I made the jump.”

Landlord Louis

Having emerged through the youth ranks at United, Appere still keeps a close eye on the fortunes of his former club, for whom he found the net eight times in 80 outings.

Indeed, he acts as LANDLORD for one of the current squad.

Jack Newman made his senior United debut in February. Image: SNS

“I still look at the results every week and speak to Jack Newman really regularly — because he’s actually renting my old flat,” smiled Appere.

“I’m obviously hoping they’ll be able to stay up. I know how hard we worked to get out of the Championship and, with it being such a big club, they don’t want to go back down to that level.

“I’m sure they’ll have enough good players and the right manager to survive.”

