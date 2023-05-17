Kelty Hearts officially unveil Michael Tidser as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts officially unveil Michael Tidser as new manager

The midfielder will continue playing for the League One club as he takes up a dual role.

By Craig Cairns
New Kelty Hearts manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.
New Kelty Hearts manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

Plans for next season are under way after Kelty Hearts officially announced Michael Tidser as their new manager.

Work is going on to recruit players for next season and bring in a backroom team – although goalkeeping coach David McGurn will stay on.

Tidser takes charge of the League One club after last season’s manager John Potter joined the new regime at Stark’s Park.

The 33-year-old will continue playing, citing the example set by Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe who has led his side to the Championship playoff final as a player-manager.

Michael Tidser captained the side to two titles. Image: SNS.

Tidser joined the club in 2020 under then-manager Barry Ferguson and captained the side to the Lowland League and League Two titles.

Positive talks have been held between the new Kelty boss and the new men in charge of the club: managing director Stefan Winiarski and sporting director Craig Reynolds.

Two good Kelty men

“They’ve been great, they’ve been really good,” Tidser told Kelty Hearts TV.

“I’ve known them for a few years now. Stefan was part of the staff here when I came in under [ex-Kelty boss] Barry [Ferguson] and I’ve got to know Craig through here.

“Two good guys, two good Kelty men – the club means a lot to them.”

“I’m thankful that I got offered the opportunity,” said Tidser. “It’s something for me to get my teeth into and really push forward.

Michael Tidser will continue to play as manager. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t know the opportunity would come, it’s not something I really thought about.”

“I love my football and it’s an opportunity to stay and hopefully stamp my authority on the squad.”





