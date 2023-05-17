Kelty Hearts officially unveil Michael Tidser as new manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for next season are under way after Kelty Hearts officially announced Michael Tidser as their new manager.

Work is going on to recruit players for next season and bring in a backroom team – although goalkeeping coach David McGurn will stay on.

Tidser takes charge of the League One club after last season’s manager John Potter joined the new regime at Stark’s Park.

The 33-year-old will continue playing, citing the example set by Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe who has led his side to the Championship playoff final as a player-manager.

Tidser joined the club in 2020 under then-manager Barry Ferguson and captained the side to the Lowland League and League Two titles.

Positive talks have been held between the new Kelty boss and the new men in charge of the club: managing director Stefan Winiarski and sporting director Craig Reynolds.

Two good Kelty men

“They’ve been great, they’ve been really good,” Tidser told Kelty Hearts TV.

“I’ve known them for a few years now. Stefan was part of the staff here when I came in under [ex-Kelty boss] Barry [Ferguson] and I’ve got to know Craig through here.

“Two good guys, two good Kelty men – the club means a lot to them.”

“I’m thankful that I got offered the opportunity,” said Tidser. “It’s something for me to get my teeth into and really push forward.

“I didn’t know the opportunity would come, it’s not something I really thought about.”

“I love my football and it’s an opportunity to stay and hopefully stamp my authority on the squad.”