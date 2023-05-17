MARTEL MAXWELL: Rebekah Vardy does not deserve this online hate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Rebekah Vardy does not deserve this online hate

Rebekah Vardy became a hate figure during the Wagatha Christie trial, but that doesn't mean she is fair game after alleging she was sexually abused as a child.

Rebekah Vardy standing outside a Jehova's Witnesses hall.
Rebekah Vardy features in a Channel 4 documentary, which alleges she was the victim of child abuse and that Jehova's Witnesses covered up the crime. Image: Channel 4.
By Martel Maxwell

The wrath of social media was poker hot on Tuesday.

People were reacting to a news story. And they were furious.

“Liar”, said one; “attention seeking wannabe,” another. “Vile,” screamed yet another.

Who was on the receiving end, I wondered. And what had they done to deserve such ire?

Had a despot dictator committed war crimes? Had Nicola Sturgeon admitted to pilfering her local puggie machine in Ladbrokes, Uddingston?

The writer Rebekah Vardy next to a quote: "If Vardy is proven to be lying, it would be the final curtain for her dignity. But she deserves the benefit of the doubt."

No. The focus of this outpouring was Rebekah Vardy, a footballers’ wife, who had accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of covering up the sexual abuse she had suffered as a child.

The volume of disdain and distrust, on that basis alone, makes no sense.

You’ll always get one mad hatter trolling anyone and everyone.

But Twitter was displaying a mob mentality here – a rounding up of haters who wanted to be heard.

In many cases, these were people whose feeds showed them to be sane, rounded individuals, who didn’t make a habit of being mean or irrational.

But in this instance, context is everything.

Rebekah Vardy trolled over child sex abuse claims

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leceister City striker Jamie, famously had a high profile court case against fellow WAG Coleen Rooney last year.

Rooney had publicly accused Vardy of selling stories about her to a newspaper. So Vardy sued for defamation and suffered a humiliating loss in court. The evidence pointed to her being two-faced at best, with the ability to cause emotional harm to her friend in a premeditated way.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during the Wagatha Christie trial.
Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during the Wagatha Christie trial. Image: PA.
Rebekah Vardy leaving the court followed by photographers.
Rebekah Vardy failed in her bid to sue Coleen Rooney and is now alleging she is a victim of sex abuse: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Tuesday’s news story had nothing to do with the Wagatha Christie trial, however.

Instead, it addressed the subject matter of a Chanel 4 documentary featuring Vardy, which alleges she was sexually abused by a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses between the ages of 11 and 15, and that elders in the community had covered it up.

Promoting the show on ITV1’s Good Morning Britain, Vardy said: “I was scared of what the consequences of speaking out would actually do.”

It would appear she had every reason to fear the reaction.

Her critics, unable to separate their feelings of dislike of her on previous form, attacked her for speaking out.

Rebekah Vardy wiping tears from her eyes on the Loose Women TV set.
Rebekah Vardy has previously spoken about the impact of social media abuse on ITV’s Loose Women. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock.

We are all entitled to our opinions. But entitled to assume a woman who alleges she has been sexually abused as a child is lying?

Surely we are better than that.

Rebekah Vardy abuse allegations deserve fair hearing

The fact of the matter is we do not know the truth here. But Channel 4 does not go making documentaries accusing religious organisations of heinous crimes, with no evidence whatsoever.

And it is an unsavoury truth, but a truth all the same, that children are being sexually abused behind closed doors in our city and every city in the UK.

I’d wager that seeing a high profile woman speak out might help others to see that they could too.

And if it helps one victim, is that not worth it?

Calling Rebekah Vardy names for speaking out is not where we are as a society need to be on this issue.

Jumping in as judge and jury is likely to have the opposite effect on anyone thinking of coming forward.

If Vardy is proven to be lying, it would be the final curtain for her dignity.

But she deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Because if we deny her that, we make others who have suffered sexual abuse fear they won’t get it either. And a fair hearing is the very least that they deserve.

