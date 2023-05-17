Warning to drivers and residents over Dunfermline Orange walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning to drivers and residents over Dunfermline Orange walk

The parade will be held in the city centre on Saturday June 3.

By Laura Devlin
An Orange march in Perth
The parade will take place on Saturday June 3. Image: DC Thomson

Residents and drivers in Dunfermline are being warned of disruption during an Orange walk in the city next month.

Fife Council says it has received notice the Scottish Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry will parade through the city centre on Saturday June 3.

The walk will begin at noon in Dunfermline public park, with participants forming from 11.30am, and will follow a circular route through the centre of the city.

The parade will return to the park at around 2pm.

Warning over parked cars

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Roads will be closed from noon and we will reopen them as quickly as possible after the parade has finished.

“Please be aware that if you park in the city centre before noon you will not be able to move your car again until after the parade is finished.

“Dunfermline’s High Street is pedestrianised so will be unaffected.”

Some bus services will also be affected, with locals urged to check the Stagecoach website for updates.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association describes itself as a “Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

It says it has about 10,000 members worldwide.

