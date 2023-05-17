Warning to drivers and residents over Dunfermline Orange walk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents and drivers in Dunfermline are being warned of disruption during an Orange walk in the city next month.

Fife Council says it has received notice the Scottish Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry will parade through the city centre on Saturday June 3.

The walk will begin at noon in Dunfermline public park, with participants forming from 11.30am, and will follow a circular route through the centre of the city.

The parade will return to the park at around 2pm.

Warning over parked cars

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Roads will be closed from noon and we will reopen them as quickly as possible after the parade has finished.

“Please be aware that if you park in the city centre before noon you will not be able to move your car again until after the parade is finished.

“Dunfermline’s High Street is pedestrianised so will be unaffected.”

Some bus services will also be affected, with locals urged to check the Stagecoach website for updates.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Association describes itself as a “Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

It says it has about 10,000 members worldwide.