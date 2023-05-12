John Potter cites ‘massive potential’ at Raith Rovers as Fife club’s new technical director targets Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

John Potter cites ‘massive potential’ at Raith Rovers as Fife club’s new technical director targets Premiership

Potter has been unveiled as Raith's first-ever technical director as part of the new takeover consortium.

By Ewan Smith
John Potter has taken over as Raith Rovers' new technical director. Image: SNS

John Potter has cited Raith Rovers ‘massive potential’ after outlining ambitions to help the club return to the Scottish Premiership.

Potter has been unveiled as the Kirkcaldy side’s first-ever technical director bidding to get all the elements of the football department ‘working closer together.’

News of Potter’s appointment was released by Rovers 24 hours after the club’s new general manager Dean McKenzie and CEO Andrew Barrowman met the media.

They have ambitious plans to reignite the Kirkcaldy club and increase gates.

And the new investors hope to restore the club’s place at the top.

Raith haven’t been in the top flight since they were relegated in 1997.

Raith Rovers board members (from left) Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman, Ruaridh Kilgour and Colin Smart. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

But Potter believes they are one of Scottish football’s sleeping giants and can end their 26-year exile amongst the elite sides.

“There’s massive potential and that’s why I came,” Potter told Raith Rovers TV.

“I had a few different opportunities and job offers I could have went for.

“But when I heard about this I was sold.

“I felt it was a real chance for me. It’s an exciting role. There is massive potential for this club.

“There’s no reason why it can’t go on and get to the Premier League and become a sustainable club. That’s where we want to get to.”

John Potter on Raith Rovers recruitment strategy

Potter’s role at Raith will be wide-reaching.

He will be in charge of developing the club’s long-term football strategy.

Potter will oversee recruitment, medical, analysis, sport science and player pathway.

With a wealth of previous coaching and managerial experience at Sunderland, Hibernian, Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts, Potter will step into the new role.

Ian Murray and Colin Cameron will remain in charge of the first team.

Ian Murray will remain in charge of the Raith Rovers first team. Image: SNS.

And Potter added: “My job is to bring everything at the football department together.

“That involves recruitment, scouting, analysis, performance, making them the best they can be for Raith.

“In recruitment, we’ll profile players in terms of physicality, age, hunger, desire to improve and leadership qualities.

“We’ll be looking at other teams who have been successful in this league and working out how they have been successful.

“But there are a lot of teams going for the same players.

“That’s why we’ll need to think out of the box and look for ones who are hungry and want to improve.

“They’ll have to be passionate for the club and buy into the culture we are going to create.

“They have to be enthusiastic at their work every day.

“Those types of players are important to me and I know they are to Ian and Colin too.

“We will look at players who want to come to Raith for the right reasons – to help the club be successful.

“At the same time, they can be successful themselves and potentially get sold on.

“If we can flip players who come here and do well, moving on because of that, then we’ll be happy with that.

“But hopefully we can also keep them here and be successful.”

