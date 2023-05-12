Recruitment starts for 50 jobs at new Dundee 10-pin bowling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business Recruitment starts for 50 jobs at new Dundee 10-pin bowling centre

The positions available range from deputy managers, supervisors and customer service assistants as excitement builds for the new attraction.

By Rob McLaren
Tenpin Dundee is looking for around 50 staff ahead of its opening later this year. Image: Tenpin
The operator of a new 10-pin bowling attraction in Dundee is recruiting for dozens of jobs.

Tenpin is spending around £3 million converting the former Toys R Us store at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The venue will also include escape rooms, an arcade and a lounge bar offering cocktails. It will also have karaoke, laser tag and soft play areas.

Dundee will be Tenpin’s 51st venue in Britain. It currently operates from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Recruiting for Tenpin Dundee jobs

Ahead of its opening at the end of August, Tenpin is now recruiting for around 50 jobs.

These positions range from deputy managers, supervisors and customer service assistants.

Dundee general manager Scott Fenwick said: “Dundee is a place where people come together.

“The opening of Tenpin in town will certainly provide a hub for the community.

A Tenpin facility in Doncaster. Image: Tenpin

“We’re currently building a management team and actively recruiting for more than 50 jobs.

“If you have a positive outlook and love to provide great customer service, then apply now.”

People are asked to apply through the Tenpin careers site, where the Dundee bowling jobs will be advertised in the coming days.

Customer service roles involve a wide variety of tasks including taking bookings, answering customer questions, hosting parties, serving food and drinks and helping to keep the centre clean.

The company website adds: “We want the most energetic, engaging, and fun individuals to join our team to deliver the experience to our customers.

“We have big plans for the future, and with our constant innovation and growth, there has never been a better time to join our team!

“We also reward team members by increasing their pay when they have completed the core training.”

Plans for rival attraction

The unit at Kingsway West Retail Park has been empty since Toys R Us closed in 2019.

Meanwhile there are plans for a second 10-pin bowling attraction, run by Hollywood Bowl, on Douglas Road. The planned opening of this is for early 2024.

Dundee’s last 10-pin bowling centre, at The Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, closed in 2011.

