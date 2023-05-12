Recruitment starts for 50 jobs at new Dundee 10-pin bowling centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The operator of a new 10-pin bowling attraction in Dundee is recruiting for dozens of jobs.

Tenpin is spending around £3 million converting the former Toys R Us store at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The venue will also include escape rooms, an arcade and a lounge bar offering cocktails. It will also have karaoke, laser tag and soft play areas.

Dundee will be Tenpin’s 51st venue in Britain. It currently operates from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Recruiting for Tenpin Dundee jobs

Ahead of its opening at the end of August, Tenpin is now recruiting for around 50 jobs.

These positions range from deputy managers, supervisors and customer service assistants.

Dundee general manager Scott Fenwick said: “Dundee is a place where people come together.

“The opening of Tenpin in town will certainly provide a hub for the community.

“We’re currently building a management team and actively recruiting for more than 50 jobs.

“If you have a positive outlook and love to provide great customer service, then apply now.”

People are asked to apply through the Tenpin careers site, where the Dundee bowling jobs will be advertised in the coming days.

Customer service roles involve a wide variety of tasks including taking bookings, answering customer questions, hosting parties, serving food and drinks and helping to keep the centre clean.

The company website adds: “We want the most energetic, engaging, and fun individuals to join our team to deliver the experience to our customers.

“We have big plans for the future, and with our constant innovation and growth, there has never been a better time to join our team!

“We also reward team members by increasing their pay when they have completed the core training.”

Plans for rival attraction

The unit at Kingsway West Retail Park has been empty since Toys R Us closed in 2019.

Meanwhile there are plans for a second 10-pin bowling attraction, run by Hollywood Bowl, on Douglas Road. The planned opening of this is for early 2024.

Dundee’s last 10-pin bowling centre, at The Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, closed in 2011.