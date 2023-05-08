Former Dundee United man Louis Appere savours wild Northampton Town fan scenes after sealing promotion alongside ex Raith Rovers star

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United kid Louis Appere is toasting promotion after Northampton Town secured their place in League One.

The Cobblers’ bid to reach the third tier went down to the final day, with a Sam Hoskins goal securing a 1-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers.

The result sealed third spot and assuaged the agony of last season, when Northampton missed out on automatic promotion on goals scored before losing out to Mansfield in the playoffs.

But Tannadice academy graduate Appere, who contributed nine goals in 45 outings to the cause, was able to lap up the wild celebrations on Monday afternoon.

NORTHAMPTON TOWN PROMOTED 👞📷🎉 Away fans celebrate at Prenton Park as the Cobblers seal automatic promotion to League One with a final-day win at Tranmere Rovers. Northampton return to 3rd Tier after two seasons in League Two.pic.twitter.com/4towQ0AeS7 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 8, 2023

He lined up alongside former Raith Rovers forward Kieron Bowie.

The young Scot has scored five goals and provided three assists during his fine stint on loan from Fulham — and has no shortage of suitors north of the border ahead of next season.

Mitch Pinnock, Marc Leonard, Aaron McGown and Jon Guthrie were also part of a Northampton Town group packed with SPFL experience.

In a further Tannadice connection, Flo Hoti and Logan Chalmers were both on the bench for Tranmere at Prenton Park.