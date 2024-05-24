Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE

Inverness will be based during the week at Kelty's New Central Park from next month.

By Iain Collin
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Fans have hit out after Inverness Caley Thistle announced they are relocating their training base to Kelty Hearts’ ground in Fife.

The controversial move will see the Highlanders host their weekly preparations at Kelty’s New Central Park from next month.

Kelty say they are thrilled with the ‘creative partnership’, which will see their facilities – including office space – given over to Inverness during the week.

It is expected to be financially beneficial to the Fife side, who are League One rivals following Caley’s recent relegation.

Inverness fans react angrily to their side's relegation to League One.
Inverness fans react angrily to their side’s relegation to League One. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

However, the switch has been ridiculed by critics on social media.

Some have joked the club should be renamed ‘Kelty Caledonian Hearts Thistle FC’ or ‘Inverness Caledonian Hearts’.

SPLJaggie said on X: “Good one, had me going there for a minute. Oh wait, it’s not April 1st.”

Hellojakob added: “Great incentive for young footballers in the Highlands. Work hard, try your best and maybe you too can sign with your local club and enjoy driving to the central belt twice a week to train.”

Alex MacLeod said: “So you now expect the Inverness based players to travel to Fife every day. I’ve never read so much drivel in my life.”

‘What a load of nonsense’

Staginver joked: “Could you pick something up from IKEA for me and bring it up on the team bus on a match day?”

Scott Aitchison said: “Inverness Kelty Hearts Caledonian Thistle is a mouthful.”

Dario Valente commented: “I genuinely had no idea that you lot getting relegated would be THIS funny. Exceeding all expectations, thank you.”

CaptainDandy said: “Kelty Caledonian Hearts Thistle FC.”

And AlbaGman added on X: “Inverness Caledonian Hearts. What a load of nonsense.”

Despite the furore aimed at Inverness, Kelty have stressed the ‘possibilities and benefits for both clubs’.

A statement read: “Kelty Hearts Football Club are delighted to announce an innovative agreement with Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, which will see the Highlands club move their training base to the New Central Park (NCP) Stadium, Kelty.

“This creative partnership will see ICTFC hire the NCP facilities, which include a 3g pitch, onsite grass pitches and offices for their coaching staff, as a training base during the week.

‘Unique partnership’

“When the two clubs originally started exploring this concept, ICTFC were still playing in the Championship.

“However, next season will see them also playing League One football. But it still makes sense for both clubs to forge ahead with this unique partnership.

“We would like to thank Chairman Ross Morrison, the board of ICTFC and CEO Scot Gardiner and his management team for considering this unique SPFL partnership and agreeing on the possibilities and benefits for both clubs.”

