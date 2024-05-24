Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE

Fans have hit out after Inverness Caley Thistle announced they are relocating their training base to Kelty Hearts’ ground in Fife.

The controversial move will see the Highlanders host their weekly preparations at Kelty’s New Central Park from next month.

Kelty say they are thrilled with the ‘creative partnership’, which will see their facilities – including office space – given over to Inverness during the week.

It is expected to be financially beneficial to the Fife side, who are League One rivals following Caley’s recent relegation.

However, the switch has been ridiculed by critics on social media.

Some have joked the club should be renamed ‘Kelty Caledonian Hearts Thistle FC’ or ‘Inverness Caledonian Hearts’.

SPLJaggie said on X: “Good one, had me going there for a minute. Oh wait, it’s not April 1st.”

Hellojakob added: “Great incentive for young footballers in the Highlands. Work hard, try your best and maybe you too can sign with your local club and enjoy driving to the central belt twice a week to train.”

Alex MacLeod said: “So you now expect the Inverness based players to travel to Fife every day. I’ve never read so much drivel in my life.”

‘What a load of nonsense’

Staginver joked: “Could you pick something up from IKEA for me and bring it up on the team bus on a match day?”

Scott Aitchison said: “Inverness Kelty Hearts Caledonian Thistle is a mouthful.”

Dario Valente commented: “I genuinely had no idea that you lot getting relegated would be THIS funny. Exceeding all expectations, thank you.”

CaptainDandy said: “Kelty Caledonian Hearts Thistle FC.”

And AlbaGman added on X: “Inverness Caledonian Hearts. What a load of nonsense.”

Good one 😂 had me going there for a minute.

Oh wait, it's not April 1st. 🤯 — SPLJaggie💙 (@spljaggie) May 24, 2024

Despite the furore aimed at Inverness, Kelty have stressed the ‘possibilities and benefits for both clubs’.

A statement read: “Kelty Hearts Football Club are delighted to announce an innovative agreement with Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, which will see the Highlands club move their training base to the New Central Park (NCP) Stadium, Kelty.

“This creative partnership will see ICTFC hire the NCP facilities, which include a 3g pitch, onsite grass pitches and offices for their coaching staff, as a training base during the week.

‘Unique partnership’

“When the two clubs originally started exploring this concept, ICTFC were still playing in the Championship.

“However, next season will see them also playing League One football. But it still makes sense for both clubs to forge ahead with this unique partnership.

“We would like to thank Chairman Ross Morrison, the board of ICTFC and CEO Scot Gardiner and his management team for considering this unique SPFL partnership and agreeing on the possibilities and benefits for both clubs.”