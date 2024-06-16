Ian Murray hails Andrew McNeil after Raith Rovers goalkeeper pens contract extension

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray insists there is ‘more to come’ from Andrew McNeil after the ‘reliable’ goalkeeper signed a new one-year deal.

The 23-year-old has had to play second fiddle since joining the club two years ago.

But the former Airdrie and Berwick Rangers youngster has performed impressively when called upon.

Spending the opening half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City, McNeil made just two appearances for Raith after returning in January.

With number one Kevin Dabrowski injured, he started the defeats to Airdrie and Queen’s Park before returning to his back-up role.

However, a man-of-the-match display in a penalty shoot-out win against Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy in December 2022 proved his credentials.

And Murray is thrilled McNeil, who has played six times for Rovers over the last two seasons, has agreed a 12-month contract extension.

He said: “I have enjoyed working with Andy.

“He is improving every season working alongside Robbie [Thomson, goalkeeping coach] and there is more to come.

Murray: ‘A good attitude’

“He’s hard working, got a good attitude and wants to get better.

“He has never let us, or himself, down when called upon.”

Dabrowski has proved an immovable force between the sticks for Raith following his arrival from Hibernian last summer.

And the additional presence of Thomson as player-coach allowed McNeil to rack up a valuable ten games on loan at a struggling Edinburgh City.

However, with Thomson having announced his retirement from playing, McNeil will be expected to put pressure on Dabrowski for the number one jersey next term.

He told the Rovers website: “I’m happy to extend my time at the club.

“It’s great working in such a good environment and I’m really excited for the season ahead.”

McNeil’s decision to stay on at Stark’s Park follows on from contract extensions agreed with Liam Dick, Dylan Easton and Ross Matthews since the end of last season.

Only Dylan Corr has opted to turn down a new deal.

Meanwhile, Callum Fordyce, Lewis Stevenson, Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson have been snapped up, along with Shaun Byrne’s loan being turned into a permanent switch to Kirkcaldy.