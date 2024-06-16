Ian Murray hails Andrew McNeil after Raith Rovers goalkeeper pens contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails Andrew McNeil after Raith Rovers goalkeeper pens contract extension

The Stark's Park back-up to Kevin Dabrowski has signed up for another season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andrew McNeil.
Andrew McNeil has signed a new 12-month contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray insists there is ‘more to come’ from Andrew McNeil after the ‘reliable’ goalkeeper signed a new one-year deal.

The 23-year-old has had to play second fiddle since joining the club two years ago.

But the former Airdrie and Berwick Rangers youngster has performed impressively when called upon.

Spending the opening half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City, McNeil made just two appearances for Raith after returning in January.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil.
Andy McNeil in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

With number one Kevin Dabrowski injured, he started the defeats to Airdrie and Queen’s Park before returning to his back-up role.

However, a man-of-the-match display in a penalty shoot-out win against Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy in December 2022 proved his credentials.

And Murray is thrilled McNeil, who has played six times for Rovers over the last two seasons, has agreed a 12-month contract extension.

He said: “I have enjoyed working with Andy.

“He is improving every season working alongside Robbie [Thomson, goalkeeping coach] and there is more to come.

Murray: ‘A good attitude’

“He’s hard working, got a good attitude and wants to get better.

“He has never let us, or himself, down when called upon.”

Dabrowski has proved an immovable force between the sticks for Raith following his arrival from Hibernian last summer.

And the additional presence of Thomson as player-coach allowed McNeil to rack up a valuable ten games on loan at a struggling Edinburgh City.

However, with Thomson having announced his retirement from playing, McNeil will be expected to put pressure on Dabrowski for the number one jersey next term.

Kevin Dabrowski in front of a sold-out Raith Rovers end following the play-off victory over Patrick Thistle.
Kevin Dabrowski has become a firm fans’ favourite at Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

He told the Rovers website: “I’m happy to extend my time at the club.

“It’s great working in such a good environment and I’m really excited for the season ahead.”

McNeil’s decision to stay on at Stark’s Park follows on from contract extensions agreed with Liam Dick, Dylan Easton and Ross Matthews since the end of last season.

Only Dylan Corr has opted to turn down a new deal.

Meanwhile, Callum Fordyce, Lewis Stevenson, Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson have been snapped up, along with Shaun Byrne’s loan being turned into a permanent switch to Kirkcaldy.

