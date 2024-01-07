Raith Rovers back-up keeper Andy McNeil hoping to reap benefits of ‘tough’ Edinburgh City loan spell after stepping in for Airdrie defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers back-up keeper Andy McNeil hoping to reap benefits of ‘tough’ Edinburgh City loan spell after stepping in for Airdrie defeat

The 22-year-old conceded 34 goals in ten appearances for the crisis-hit League One club.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil. Image: SNS.
Andy McNeil is convinced that the lows of his loan spell can help him hit the highs with Raith Rovers.

The keeper made his first appearance in a year for the Stark’s Park side in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie after stepping in for the injured Kevin Dabrowski.

With Dabrowski’s thigh injury flaring before Tuesday’s Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic, McNeil made his return from his loan at Edinburgh City.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates the Fife derby win against Dunfermline Athletic in front of the supporters at the full-time whistle. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
It was a temporary stay that beefed up the 22-year-old’s experience – and then some.

McNeil made ten appearances for City and lost nine games, letting in 34 goals.

The capital outfit’s season unravelled badly due to financial issues a month ago, leaving McNeil exposed in between the sticks.

In his final two appearances for the club, City lost 7-2 to Cove Rangers and 5-2 against Hamilton Accies.

In the latter, on December 30, McNeil had conceded five times by the 32nd minute.

‘You couldn’t get any better’

Difficult though it undoubtedly was, the goalie is adamant it was also beneficial.

He said: “It was a tough shift on loan there in terms of results and the amount of goals we lost.

“But as experience, you couldn’t get any better as a keeper. You were always busy, always under pressure, never a minute’s peace.

“It makes you a better goalkeeper, that’s for sure.

“I definitely came back mentally tougher.

“My last game was against Hamilton, when we were 5-0 down at half-time.

“It was tough conceding that many in such a short time, but again it’ll help me in the long run.”

McNeil made his debut for Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy in December 2022.

He made an impact on that occasion, saving twice in the penalty shoot-out to finish the tie as an instant hero.

His league bow followed due to an an injury to Jamie MacDonald, so he is no stranger to being asked to step into the breach as he did at the weekend.

Nervous

He added: “With Kev out, it was obviously going to me or Robbie Thomson. But we didn’t know the team until an hour before the game.

“When I saw my name on the sheet I was delighted – a bit nervous as well.

“But I’ve picked up enough experience in my time at Edinburgh that I had confidence in myself.

“Once you do something the first time, then you know you can do it.

“I had a save from [Nikolay] Todorov that is the kind we work on every day in training, but now I know I can do it in a game like this.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson. Image: SNS.
Robbie Thomson doubles as Raith Rovers’ goalkeeping coach. Image: SNS.

“We’re not sure what the situation is with Kev’s injury yet, but Robbie and I are both ready and willing to step in whenever one of us is needed.”

Unfortunately, there was nothing McNeil could do about Todorov’s 24th-minute winner for Airdrie.

Rising determinedly to meet a superb Mason Hancock cross from the left, the former Dunfermline striker bulleted in the winner with a trademark header.

Raith huffed and puffed thereafter but lacked their usual fluency and potency in attack before their frustrations boiled over following the final whistle as an angry Ross Millen was red-carded following a verbal clash with Hancock.

‘Can’t dwell’

The only positive was Dundee United suffering their own loss to leave Rovers three points clear at the top of the Championship.

McNeil commented: “It seems to be that every time we drop points, United drop points as well.

“We can’t dwell too much on results, just get back on it for our next game.

“It’s definitely a leap to come back from where Edinburgh City are to being with Rovers at the top of the Championship.

“But that’s what you play for, chances like these.”

