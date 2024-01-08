New law could spell the end for Fife greyhound racing track – and ban the sport across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New law could spell the end for Fife greyhound racing track – and ban the sport across Scotland

A Fife MSP's proposed legislation aims to outlaw the sport, which in practice would mean the end for Thornton track near Glenrothes, the only one still operating.

By Andy Philip
Could greyhounds like these be stopped from racing in Scotland? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A proposed law which could shut Scotland’s last greyhound racing track in Fife will be brought to Holyrood early this year.

The planned legislation aims to outlaw the sport, which in practice would mean the end for Thornton track near Glenrothes, the only one still operating.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell is behind the campaign in parliament to end the sport, despite warnings from enthusiasts that welfare would be worse if racing suddenly stopped.

Greyhounds racing at Thornton Stadium. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This cruel practice has no place in modern Scotland, greyhound racing is beyond reform and it’s time to bring it finally to an end,” he said.

The MSP, whose party is in power with the SNP, said the risks of racing dogs at 40 mph on a curved track are too great.

Mr Ruskell met government officials to discuss how to get his proposals through parliament.

A consultation will be the first stage.

Thornton fans defend sport

Fans at Thornton previously defended the sport and rubbished campaigners’ claims the animals are poorly treated and even drugged to make them run faster.

The Courier visited the track in 2022 to see how races are operated.

Track owner Sandy Bingham defended her business at the time, saying it is entertainment, not exploitation.

A race was due to be held last Saturday but it was cancelled the day before.

The operators said the stadium is closed until trials on January 31 and the next possible race is February 3.

Unhappy commenters on Thornton’s Facebook site complained about the late cancellation.

The site advertises racing every Saturday evening.

Asked to respond to the Greens’ plan, director Paul Brignal said the party is “wrecking” the country.

“They received a handful of votes and are responsible for every debacle that the Scottish Government have been involved in,” he told The Courier.

Thornton is the last operating stadium in Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain says there were 22,284 dog injuries recorded in the UK between 2018 and 2022.

Its figures show 2,718 died during the same period, although the annual number of deaths has dropped around two thirds in that time.

Of those, 367 suffered a sudden death, while 868 were put down on humane grounds at a racecourse.

Unregulated

Chief executive of the board Mark Bird highlighted a recent consultation document published by the Scottish Government which suggests an outright ban on racing “is not, at this time, necessary”, but admitted that the practice was in essence “unregulated” in Scotland.

The Thornton track does not currently operate under rules laid out by GBGB.

Mr Bird said a ban on greyhound racing “would only risk animal welfare”.

He added: “Welfare is absolutely paramount in licensed greyhound racing and everyone involved puts the health and wellbeing of greyhounds at the heart of everything they do.

“Our annual data provides firm, unequivocal proof that our already strong welfare standards are improving and that the initiatives we are putting in place are the right ones.”

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said last year he was “more than happy” to consider Mr Ruskell’s concerns.

History of Thornton Stadium

Thornton Stadium has been operational since 1936 and has been owned by Paul Brignal and Sandy Bingham for the past 20 years.

When The Courier visited in 2022, Ms Bingham told us: “I don’t think this is exploitation, it just entertainment.

“We would be the only business affected by the ban, but there are a lot of trainers around here who will still go and race down south if it is banned.”

Read more on the Thornton track’s history and racing here.

