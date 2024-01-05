Humza Yousaf explains stance on XL Bully ban in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf explains stance on XL Bully ban in Scotland

One woman in Dundee plans to open a rescue centre for the controversial dog breed after the ban in England.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he doesn’t think a controversial ban on XL Bully dogs will be required in Scotland.

Mr Yousaf told reporters on Friday the situation is under review, and claimed there was already a strict regime on the control of animals in Scotland.

It comes after a ban on breeding XL bullies came into force in England and Wales, as well as a legal requirement for anyone with one of the dogs to muzzle them in public.

From February, it will become a criminal offence south of the border to own an XL Bully without a certificate of exemption. One of the conditions is that the animal is neutered.

Powers over the list of banned breeds in Scotland rests with the Scottish Government, which has so far failed to replicate the rules brought in by the UK Government.

XL Bully
The current ban does not apply in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

The situation prompted some owners to bring their dogs to Scotland. One woman suggested she will establish a rescue centre in Dundee.

Asked about the apparent loophole, Mr Yousaf said: “We do have a very controlled regime when it comes to the management of animals, control of dogs.

“That is something that is quite unique in Scotland compared to other parts of the UK.

“We’re still keeping a potential ban under review, but we don’t think it is required given the strict regime that we have in place at the moment.

What are the laws in Scotland?

New legislation known as the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act came into force in 2010. It sets out the responsibilities of dog owners and how they can be enforced.

It includes powers for a dog control notice to be issued, setting out what an owner must do to bring their dog under control.

Any who does not follow the notice commits a crime which could result in a fine of up to £1,000 and a ban on owning a dog.

If the dog is dangerous it could also be euthanised.

What do you think of the First Minister’s decision? Lets us know by voting in the poll below. 

