Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone double-winning legend Callum Booth heads out on loan

The 32-year-old has struggled for game time at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.

St Johnstone legend Callum Booth has joined Spartans on loan until the end of the season.

Booth (32) has struggled for fitness and game time over the last 18 months, with no top team appearances to his name last season and just one in the current campaign.

He will attempt to play his way back to regular action with Edinburgh-based Spartans between now and May, when his contract expires.

Booth played a key role in St Johnstone’s double-winning campaign in 2020/21, when he was a consistent, athletic presence at left-back.

He featured in Saints’ Europa League campaign the following season and fought on while carrying an injury to ensure the Perth side’s Premiership status.

Booth is the first player to leave McDiarmid Park this month.

Saints have so far brought in defender Kerr Smith on loan from Aston Villa and striker Benjamin Kimpioka from AIK in Sweden.

