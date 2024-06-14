JIM SPENCE: Scotland, sun stroke and tennis with a Dundee United legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland, sun stroke and tennis with a Dundee United legend

A new generation of Scotland fans are making memories following the national team abroad at Euro 2024.

Jim Spence (right) on duty with former BBC colleague Chris McLaughlin at Scotland's Euro 2012 qualifier against Spain in Alicante. Image: Jim Spence
By Jim Spence

Whatever happens on the pitch with Scotland at Euro 2024, Scottish fans and journalists at the tournament are likely to experience everything from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Like most of us I have family and friends who’ve made the pilgrimage to cheer on the national team in Germany.

This time around, long-standing arrangements meant I couldn’t be there, but following Scotland always provides enough memories to hand down to the grandkids.

As a fan, I have hazy memories of 1977, when we beat Wales at Anfield in the World Cup Qualifier, of sleeping on a discarded bread board in Lime Street Station, after discovering the “all night” car park in which we’d parked our car closed at 10pm, scuppering our plans to drive home straight after the match.

I was gently prodded awake at 5am by the size ten boot of a very large Scouse cop as Liverpool’s finest tried to rouse the throng of Scots fans who, without digs for the night, had commandeered the station for a kip.

Scotland’s Don Masson (centre) and Kenny Dalglish (right) celebrate after opening the scoring against Wales at Anfield in 1977. Image: SNS

As a reporter in 2011 at the Euro qualifiers, I went from being the trackside television and radio reporter in Lichtenstein – who was seriously under prepared for the night chill and shivered uncontrollably through the game, catching a lousy cold – to getting mild sun stroke in Alicante two days later before a 3-1 loss to Spain.

That came courtesy of playing former Dundee Uniited star Kevin Gallacher, with whom I was sharing digs, at tennis, in the kind of roasting conditions gingers like me should always avoid.

This time around, I’ll be keenly watching how well we perform compared to similar sized countries.

There’s little doubt that the very size of England, Germany, France, and Spain always gives them a huge numerical advantage in producing more top players.

But Croatia, for example, with one-and-a-half million folk less to choose from – and Denmark, with only a few hundred thousand more than us – always seem to turn out real class acts.

I don’t think it’s unfair to say that we’ve not had a player of the quality of Luka Modric, or a Brian or Michael Laudrup, in a Scotland shirt for a very long time.

Scott McTominay (pictured after putting Scotland 1-0 up on Spain in the qualifiers) will need to stand tall at the tournament. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We need to go back in time for a Kenny Dalglish or Graeme Souness to match those heady standards.

I suspect that however far we progress this time around, we’re still unlikely to see anyone of that quality emerge; this squad’s strengths are in their teamwork and fighting spirit.

If we don’t currently have genuine superstars, all we can ask for is effort and pride, and that’s something that shouldn’t be in short supply.

At this level though, that’s unlikely to carry us very far.

So we must hope that our various top club academies and coaches are making progress in developing players who have those extra qualities, above mere hard work, to produce the sort of artistry other small countries seem to manage effortlessly.

That would give future generations of Scots fans great memories of their own.

