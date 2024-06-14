Fife singer entertains hundreds of Scotland fans at Euros alongside ex-Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife singer entertains hundreds of Scotland fans at Euros alongside ex-Dundee star

PG Ciarletta performed From Glasgow to Berlin during Open Goal's live show in Munich.

By Ben MacDonald
PG Ciarletta performed during Open Goal's event in Munich
PG Ciarletta joined Open Goal hosts Simon Ferry and Paul Slane in Munich. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Open Goal/SFA

Fife singer Phil Ciarletta helped kick off the Euro 2024 celebrations in Germany, standing alongside ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry.

The Kirkcaldy resident, who performs as PG Ciarletta, took part in Open Goal’s kick off party event in Munich on Thursday.

The Kirkcaldy singer has released a full version of the song. Image: Supplied

The popular football podcast is hosted by Dundee-born Ferry, alongside former footballers Paul Slane and Kevin Kyle.

Online footage shows Ciarletta, 30, performing his song From Glasgow to Berlin, a reworked version of Infernal’s 2004 dance hit From Paris to Berlin, during the show.

PG Ciarletta delights Scotland fans on Open Goal

The singer released a snippet of his cover back in November, once Scotland’s place in this month’s tournament was confirmed.

Since then, Ciarletta has released a full version of the song.

Ex-Dundee United defender Mark Wilson and current Scotland Women’s player Erin Cuthbert were part of the Open Goal panel.

Montrose-based singer Ben Walker also performed, leading the audience to a singalong of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia.

The two singers also performed as part of the Tartan Troubadours line-up, headlined by The View frontman Kyle Falconer.

Back home, fans could be hit with rain when they head to fan zones across Tayside and Fife for the Germany clash.

Conversation