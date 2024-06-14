Fife singer entertains hundreds of Scotland fans at Euros alongside ex-Dundee star

Fife singer Phil Ciarletta helped kick off the Euro 2024 celebrations in Germany, standing alongside ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry.

The Kirkcaldy resident, who performs as PG Ciarletta, took part in Open Goal’s kick off party event in Munich on Thursday.

The popular football podcast is hosted by Dundee-born Ferry, alongside former footballers Paul Slane and Kevin Kyle.

Online footage shows Ciarletta, 30, performing his song From Glasgow to Berlin, a reworked version of Infernal’s 2004 dance hit From Paris to Berlin, during the show.

PG Ciarletta delights Scotland fans on Open Goal

The singer released a snippet of his cover back in November, once Scotland’s place in this month’s tournament was confirmed.

Since then, Ciarletta has released a full version of the song.

Ex-Dundee United defender Mark Wilson and current Scotland Women’s player Erin Cuthbert were part of the Open Goal panel.

Montrose-based singer Ben Walker also performed, leading the audience to a singalong of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia.

The two singers also performed as part of the Tartan Troubadours line-up, headlined by The View frontman Kyle Falconer.

Back home, fans could be hit with rain when they head to fan zones across Tayside and Fife for the Germany clash.