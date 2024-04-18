Dundee singer Kyle Falconer to entertain Scotland fans with gigs in Germany during Euros

Dundee singer Kyle Falconer will entertain Scotland fans with a series of gigs in Germany during the Euros.

The View frontman will co-headline the Tartan Troubadours tour alongside Glasvegas during the June tournament.

Announcing his appearance from his La Sierra Casa songwriting camp on Instagram, Falconer said: “I’m going to be playing in Germany for the Euros and it’s going to be an absolute smasher.”

He then performs Flower of Scotland with a ukelele in the clip.

Kyle Falconer to perform during Euro 2024

The tour will kick off on Thursday June 13 in Munich, the day before Scotland take on Germany in the first game of the Euros.

The musicians will then perform in the same city on the day of the game, with giant screens showing the match after the music comes to an end.

A third show will take place in Cologne on Tuesday June 18, hours before Scotland take on Switzerland at RheinEnergieStadion.

Other acts set to perform on the tour include Montrose singer Ben Walker and Kirkcaldy’s PG Ciarletta.

Ciarletta’s reworking of Infernal’s From Paris to Berlin went viral after Scotland secured their place in the tournament in October.

Tickets for the Munich shows cost £40, with the Cologne show costing £20.

They can be bought through Skiddle.

This week, Glasvegas announced intimate autumn shows in Dundee and Dunfermline.