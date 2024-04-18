Dundee singer Kyle Falconer to entertain Scotland fans with gigs in Germany during Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer to entertain Scotland fans with gigs in Germany during Euros

Montrose singer Ben Walker and Kirkcaldy's PG Ciarletta are also scheduled to perform.

By Ben MacDonald
Kyle Falconer to co-headline Euro 2024 tour
Kyle Falconer will perform in Germany during the Euros: Kyle Falconer/Instagram/Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Dundee singer Kyle Falconer will entertain Scotland fans with a series of gigs in Germany during the Euros.

The View frontman will co-headline the Tartan Troubadours tour alongside Glasvegas during the June tournament.

Announcing his appearance from his La Sierra Casa songwriting camp on Instagram, Falconer said: “I’m going to be playing in Germany for the Euros and it’s going to be an absolute smasher.”

He then performs Flower of Scotland with a ukelele in the clip.

Kyle Falconer to perform during Euro 2024

The tour will kick off on Thursday June 13 in Munich, the day before Scotland take on Germany in the first game of the Euros.

The musicians will then perform in the same city on the day of the game, with giant screens showing the match after the music comes to an end.

A third show will take place in Cologne on Tuesday June 18, hours before Scotland take on Switzerland at RheinEnergieStadion.

Falconer on stage at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Louise Wilson

Other acts set to perform on the tour include Montrose singer Ben Walker and Kirkcaldy’s PG Ciarletta.

Ciarletta’s reworking of Infernal’s From Paris to Berlin went viral after Scotland secured their place in the tournament in October.

Tickets for the Munich shows cost £40, with the Cologne show costing £20.

They can be bought through Skiddle.

This week, Glasvegas announced intimate autumn shows in Dundee and Dunfermline.

