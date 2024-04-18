Two men, 22 and 26, die at waterfall in Highland Perthshire

Two men have died at a waterfall in Highland Perthshire.

Emergency services were called after reports that the men, aged 22 and 26, were in the water at Linn of Tummel, near Blair Atholl, on Wednesday evening.

The fire service sent two boat rescue units to the scene.

After a search, two bodies were recovered.

Police ‘investigating full circumstances’ of Linn of Tummell waterfall tragedy

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl.

“Emergency services attended and following searches in the area, the bodies of two men were recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”