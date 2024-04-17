Multiple fire units attend Perthshire water rescue incident

Multiple fire units are in attendance at a water rescue incident in Perthshire.

Fire fighters arrived at the Linn of Tummel, near Pitlochry, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Police and ambulance crews have also been requested to attend.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a water rescue incident at the Linn of Tummel.

“Two boat teams and two appliances are present.

“Police and ambulance crews have also been requested.”

