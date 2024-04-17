Concern for welfare of missing man, 36, last seen in Dundee

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Jamie Maloney was last seen around 8.50am on Wednesday, April 17 in the Calderwood Close area of the city.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green jumper, black Stone Island jacket, black cargo trousers and white trainers.

Inspector Keith Anderson, of Downfield Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jamie’s welfare and want to ensure he is okay.

“If you have seen Jamie or know where he might be then please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0649 of 17 April.