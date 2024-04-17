Inside Fife rural retreat that won food prize on BBC series Scotland’s Greatest Escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inside Fife rural retreat that won food prize on BBC series Scotland’s Greatest Escape

Viewers saw the family firm in the grand final on Wednesday night.

By Stephen Eighteen
Lindores owner Anna Black, centre, with BBC judges Fiona Campbell and Masood Khodadadi.
Lindores owner Anna Black, centre, impressed BBC judges Fiona Campbell and Masood Khodadadi with the food and drink offerings from The Hide. Image: The Lindores

The owners of a Fife luxury holiday lettings business are celebrating a top prize on a BBC series.

Last month, viewers saw Lindores, near Newburgh, beat off competition from 1,400 businesses to win the food category on Scotland’s Greatest Escape.

This qualified Robert and Anna Black’s business, which diversified to offer food and drink experiences, to compete in Wednesday night’s grand final against the six other category winners.

But although BBC Scotland viewers saw them come up short in the series two finale, Anna says the TV experience was “amazing”.

“We were very grateful for being included,” she added.

“There has been very positive feedback from people who have watched the series.”

Scotland’s Greatest Escape judges give Lindores top marks

The couple have run holiday lets at Braeside of Lindores since 2014.

But it wasn’t until 2021, when Covid intervened, that they fully embraced the catering industry.

“Chef Andrew Wilkie lost his wedding market overnight so he started producing wedding standard three-course meals to our guests in holiday houses,” Anna recalled.

“And that is how it started.”

The design of The Glasshouse, one of four holiday cottages, was influenced by traditional Scottish longhouse interiors. Image: Lindores
Every door at The Glasshouse slides and disappears into the wall, giving guests more open space as well as privacy and warmth. Image: Lindores

As well as its four luxury holiday houses on the farm, Lindores offers exclusive barbecue experiences in The Hide.

Here, guests can connect with local producers, which is how Robert and Anna wooed Fiona Campbell and Masood Khodadadi – two of the judges from Scotland’s Greatest Escape.

Inside The Hide at Lindores
Inside The Hide. Image: Lindores
Homebred Lindores lamb in The Hide. Image Lindores

“They stayed here as if they were normal guests,” Anna said of their visit in November last year.

“We took them for lunch in The Hide, which is a showcase of local people and local food and drink.

“We then picked them up with Land Rovers and drove them back to their holiday house.

“They had an evening in enjoying the space and the views of the Tay.

“We won our category because it was such an immersive experience.”

Fife firm’s ‘fully immersive’ food and drink experiences

The business collaborates with neighbouring food producers such as Lindores Abbey Distillery, which helps provide whisky tasting.

Andrew, the head chef, also has a key role.

“We do one lunch a day and our full experience is on that customer,” Anna explained.

“This includes Land Rover experiences, and the chance to sit with the chef who explains the providence of the food, how it is produced, and how they create the flavours.

“That is why it is fully immersive. It is very different to being in a restaurant.”

Outside The Hide at Lindores
Outside The Hide. Image: Lindores
View of the River Tay from Lindores Hill looking towards Perthshire.
View of the River Tay from Lindores Hill looking towards Perthshire. Image: Lindores
The local farmer with BBC TV presenter Grado (Graeme Stevely) filming Scotland’s Greatest Escape at Lindores. Image: Lindores

Lindores also offers horse holidays and farm tours.

“It’s not just a self-catering accommodation with a hot tub – it is an agritourism experience,” Anna continued.

“It is the only place you can enjoy a ‘farm to fork’ and a ‘seed to sip’ from barley grown in the surrounding fields.”

More from Fife

New seating area, the West Deck unveiled at Old Course Hotel St Andrews
Old Course Hotel unveils 'amazing' outdoor seating area featuring pods and 'cosy blankets'
The first passenger train in more than 50 years leaves Leven railway station
New Levenmouth rail services will mean timetable changes across Fife from June
Northern Lights over Perth
Pictures as Northern Lights spotted across Tayside and Fife
Three appliances were called to the scene of the Pratt Street fire in Kirkcaldy
Three crews tackle house fire near Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy
Tyre tracks can be seen on the grass over grave sites at St Andrews Western Cemetery.
Mourner's anger as car drives over lairs in St Andrews cemetery
3
James Devine appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife football coach accused of indecent communications
Cameron Skelton. Image: Facebook
Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Leven beach to host 3,000 dookers in world record bid
editorial Use Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (14075909aw) Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland tees off on the eighteenth hole on the Old Course, St Andrews, during a foursomes match; Old Course at St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland; Walker Cup, Final Round. 49th Walker Cup, Final Round, Golf, St. Andrews, Scotland, UK - 03 Sep 2023
St Andrews golfers asked: 'Is the Links Trust still fit for purpose?'
Trains are now using the Levenmouth rail link.
Motorists told to expect delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Conversation