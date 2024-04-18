Leven nightclub owner ‘blown away’ by demand for over 30s daytime clubbing event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven nightclub owner ‘blown away’ by demand for over 30s daytime clubbing event

Ewan Brown of Truth can't believe the response.

By Claire Warrender
Ewan Brown of Truth in Leven, has been "blown away" by demand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Leven nightclub owner is “blown away” by demand for his first daytime clubbing event for over 30s.

Ewan Brown of Truth announced the venue is taking part in the latest craze to sweep the UK.

Ewan Brown of Leven nightclub Truth is looking forward to daytime clubbing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And revellers will enjoy a blast from the past at the North Street club from 4pm to 8pm on May 18.

Ewan said all early bird tickets sold out within two days of the announcement.

“This phenomenon is taking the UK by storm at the moment,” he said.

“We decided to jump on the band wagon and we’ve been blown away by the response.

“As soon as we put it on Facebook, it blew up.”

Leven daytime clubbing strictly for over 30s

Ewan said the Leven event will give older clubbers the chance to relive their guilty pleasures but still be home in time for bed.

“The timings work perfectly for parents who can get a babysitter in the late afternoon and early evening and then get a bus home,” he said.

“You don’t know how it will go if you don’t try and if it’s a success then we’ll definitely repeat it.”

Truth in Leven is taking part in the daytime clubbing craze. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Truth has lined up DJ Lady Jayne, who will play a selection of floor-fillers from the 70’s onwards.

And Ewan has warned participants to bring ID.

“We will be extremely strict on the over 30s requirement,” he said.

However someone who is 28 or 29 arriving with older friends is unlikely to be turned away.

Getting tickets for ‘a great day out’

Ewan also owns nearby restaurant Base, and is offering over 30s clubbers 20% off food there on the afternoon of May 18.

He is also launching a competition this weekend, with the prize including day time club tickets, lunch and cocktails for six people.

“It’s really looking to be a great day out,” he said.

“Lady Jayne is very popular and she couldn’t be any more excited for it.”

Ewan has made a go of Truth despite taking over in August 2020 during the covid pandemic.

As well as running as a bar and club, the venue was a warm space during the winter after the Together Levenmouth Hub was damaged by fire.

General admission tickets for the over 30s day cost £8 and are available online.

