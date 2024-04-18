Leven nightclub owner ‘blown away’ by demand for over 30s daytime clubbing event

A Leven nightclub owner is “blown away” by demand for his first daytime clubbing event for over 30s.

Ewan Brown of Truth announced the venue is taking part in the latest craze to sweep the UK.

And revellers will enjoy a blast from the past at the North Street club from 4pm to 8pm on May 18.

Ewan said all early bird tickets sold out within two days of the announcement.

“This phenomenon is taking the UK by storm at the moment,” he said.

“We decided to jump on the band wagon and we’ve been blown away by the response.

“As soon as we put it on Facebook, it blew up.”

Leven daytime clubbing strictly for over 30s

Ewan said the Leven event will give older clubbers the chance to relive their guilty pleasures but still be home in time for bed.

“The timings work perfectly for parents who can get a babysitter in the late afternoon and early evening and then get a bus home,” he said.

“You don’t know how it will go if you don’t try and if it’s a success then we’ll definitely repeat it.”

Truth has lined up DJ Lady Jayne, who will play a selection of floor-fillers from the 70’s onwards.

And Ewan has warned participants to bring ID.

“We will be extremely strict on the over 30s requirement,” he said.

However someone who is 28 or 29 arriving with older friends is unlikely to be turned away.

Getting tickets for ‘a great day out’

Ewan also owns nearby restaurant Base, and is offering over 30s clubbers 20% off food there on the afternoon of May 18.

He is also launching a competition this weekend, with the prize including day time club tickets, lunch and cocktails for six people.

“It’s really looking to be a great day out,” he said.

“Lady Jayne is very popular and she couldn’t be any more excited for it.”

Ewan has made a go of Truth despite taking over in August 2020 during the covid pandemic.

As well as running as a bar and club, the venue was a warm space during the winter after the Together Levenmouth Hub was damaged by fire.

General admission tickets for the over 30s day cost £8 and are available online.